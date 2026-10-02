Why Credit Scores Tell Only Part of a Borrower’s Story

In US consumer lending, credit scores help lenders assess risk, but an application may also involve income, existing obligations and other information relevant to repayment capacity. The debate over using more data concerns both its potential value and the safeguards consumers need.

In US consumer lending, credit scores help lenders assess risk, but an application may also involve income, existing obligations and other information relevant to repayment capacity. The debate over using more data concerns both its potential value and the safeguards consumers need.

A credit scores can summarise aspects of a credit history without capturing every change in a borrower’s present finances.

Two people with nearly identical credit scores can have vastly different financial lives. One borrower may have recently received a promotion that significantly increased household income. Another may be managing unexpected medical expenses after years of making every payment on time. On paper, they might appear similar. In reality, their situations could not be more different.

Houston Fraley, CEO of Symple Lending, argues that lending assessments should consider a borrower’s wider financial circumstances. His comments offer a company perspective on the use of data; they do not independently establish the effectiveness of Symple’s approach.

"The goal is to use data with the client, not against them," Fraley says. "We use it to understand a client's entire financial picture and match them with solutions that actually make sense for their situation."

The distinction between a company’s account and wider evidence matters. Additional information can inform an assessment, but its usefulness depends on relevance, accuracy and how it is used. More data does not by itself establish that a recommendation is suitable.

Looking Beyond the Number

Credit scores provide a structured assessment based on information in a credit report. They remain relevant to lending decisions, alongside other factors considered in underwriting.

What they cannot do is explain why someone's financial circumstances may have changed.

Current income, expenses and existing obligations can help a lender assess repayment capacity. A change in earnings or expenditure may therefore matter even when a borrower’s credit score has changed little.

The interagency statement on alternative data in credit underwriting discusses the potential for information beyond conventional credit files and application data to improve assessments and access to credit. It identifies cash-flow analysis as one example, while emphasising applicable consumer-protection requirements. These are potential benefits, rather than evidence that every use of alternative data improves outcomes.

Considering income and expenses is already an established part of underwriting. The interagency statement describes cash-flow analysis as examining activity over time and notes that consumers can expressly authorise access to account data. Conventional application information should therefore be distinguished from newer sources or methods of analysis.

Under Regulation B, creditors may generally consider information obtained, subject to restrictions on its use and the prohibition on discrimination on a prohibited basis. Expanded data collection does not remove those limits.

The objective isn't to replace the credit score. Instead, it's to place that score within a broader context.

Whether additional information changes an offer will depend on the lender’s criteria and the applicant’s circumstances. It does not guarantee approval, lower costs or a better borrower outcome.

Personalisation and Its Limits

Borrowers with similar credit scores can have different repayment obligations. A useful assessment needs to distinguish those differences without making unsupported assumptions about personal circumstances.

Digital tools can organise information for review, but the quality of a recommendation depends on the information and criteria behind it.

Rather than viewing applicants through a single metric, lenders can evaluate multiple factors together to better understand individual circumstances.

For example, two applicants with similar credit histories may have different verified income and debt commitments. Those financial differences can be relevant to repayment capacity. Family circumstances should not be used as a shortcut for assumptions about future income.

Fraley presents personalisation as an ambition to consider individual circumstances. That ambition needs to be assessed against the actual offer, including costs, repayment obligations and eligibility requirements.

A personalised presentation is not evidence of suitability, affordability or increased trust. Readers should assess the terms rather than assume that a tailored recommendation is necessarily beneficial.

Spotting Challenges Earlier

Fraley also describes using payment information to identify opportunities for earlier conversations with borrowers. This is his account of Symple’s approach, rather than an independently verified finding about its servicing practices.

A change in payment behaviour may warrant further review, but it does not establish why a borrower is experiencing difficulty or what support is available.

Fraley believes those moments present an opportunity to start a conversation rather than wait for a problem to escalate.

"If we see someone's payment history begin to change, we'd rather reach out early and offer options than wait for a crisis," he says.

The comment describes an intended approach. No independent evidence supplied for this article establishes how consistently such outreach occurs or its effect on borrower outcomes.

The practical value of an early conversation depends on the options offered and their terms. Assistance should not be assumed to prevent arrears or reduce a borrower’s overall costs.

Consumer Risks and Accountability

Expanded data use raises privacy questions about what information is collected, who can access it and how long it is retained. Accuracy also matters: incomplete or misclassified information can distort an assessment. Borrowers should understand the scope of any permission they provide and how to raise concerns about errors.

Fair-lending considerations remain relevant when data or algorithms influence decisions. The interagency statement calls for testing, monitoring and controls proportionate to consumer-protection risks. Additional data should be evaluated for quality and suitability, rather than treated as automatically more informative.

Decision explanations are another safeguard. Regulation B requires creditors taking adverse action to provide specific principal reasons, or the prescribed notice of the applicant’s right to obtain them. A generic reference to an internal policy or a qualifying score is insufficient.

The CFPB’s 2022 circular on complex algorithms explains that the technology used does not excuse a creditor from identifying specific and accurate reasons for adverse action. An opaque model cannot be used to justify an inability to explain the decision

The Next Chapter in Lending

As data analysis becomes more sophisticated, the central question is how lenders use it. Relevant information can support an assessment, while poor data or unclear methods can introduce errors and make decisions harder to understand.

Fraley sees technology as a way to support human judgment.

"The future isn't about replacing people with technology," Fraley says. "It's about using technology to better understand people."

His view sits alongside a more concrete set of expectations: data should be relevant, decisions should comply with applicable rules and borrowers should be able to understand the reasons for adverse action.

Credit scores can remain part of an assessment without being its sole input. Additional information should be judged by whether it helps evaluate repayment capacity responsibly, rather than by the volume of data collected.

For consumers, the offer and its obligations matter more than claims about personalisation. Clear costs, accurate information and meaningful explanations provide a basis for evaluating the lending process.

Advertisement