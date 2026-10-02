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Generali to buy 9.9% of Spain's Banco de Crédito Cooperativo for €150 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Generali to buy 9.9% of Spain's Banco de Crédito Cooperativo for €150 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Generali Acquires 9.9% Stake in Spain’s Banco de Crédito Cooperativo for €150M

Generali’s Strategic Investment in Banco de Crédito Cooperativo

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali said on Friday it had agreed to buy a 9.9% stake in Spain's Banco de Crédito Cooperativo for a total consideration of €150 million. 

Background of the Deal

Banco de Crédito Cooperativo and Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar

• Banco de Crédito Cooperativo is the holding entity of Generali's 22-year bancassurance partner Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar (GCC)

Transaction Details

• The deal will be carried out by Generali Spain within its investment portfolio and will have no material impact on the Generali’s solvency level

Timeline and Regulatory Approvals

• It is expected to close in the second half of 2027, subject to all required regulatory approvals

Strategic Implications

Strengthening Partnership and Market Position

• The investment further strengthens the strategic alignment between Generali and GCC and reinforces Generali's position as a leading insurance partner in Spain, the Italian insurer said in a statement

Executive Commentary

Generali’s Vision for the Future

• "We look forward to expanding this relationship in the years ahead to the benefit of our customers,” Generali's Group Deputy CEO Giulio Terzariol said

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Generali deepens its 22‑year bancassurance alliance with Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar by investing €150 million for a 9.9% stake in the group’s parent, Banco de Crédito Cooperativo (cnmv.es).
  • Upon completion—expected in H2 2027 pending regulatory approvals—the deal will be executed via Generali Spain’s investment portfolio and will not have a material impact on Generali’s solvency (videoembed.ansa.it).
  • Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar, one of Spain’s top 10 systemic banking groups with over €67 billion in assets and a solvency ratio near 16.6 %, will see its capital base and strategic alignment with Generali reinforced (grupocooperativocajamar.es).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake is Generali acquiring in Banco de Crédito Cooperativo?
Generali agreed to acquire a 9.9% stake in Spain's Banco de Crédito Cooperativo.
How much is Generali paying for the Banco de Crédito Cooperativo stake?
Generali is purchasing the stake for a total consideration of €150 million.
When is the Generali-Banco de Crédito Cooperativo deal expected to close?
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.
Will the deal impact Generali’s solvency level?
The deal will have no material impact on Generali’s solvency level.
What strategic benefit does the deal provide for Generali?
The investment strengthens Generali’s alignment with GCC and reinforces its position as a leading insurance partner in Spain.

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