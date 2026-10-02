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French President to hold call with G7 leaders to discuss stock releases - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French President to hold call with G7 leaders to discuss stock releases

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Macron Plans G7 Conference Call to Discuss Global Fuel Market Interventions

G7 Leaders to Address Global Fuel Market Challenges

Macron's Initiative for Coordinated Action

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron intends to hold a call with his counterparts from the G7 to discuss actions on the world markets for crude and refined products after discussing the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump in a call, Elysee Palace said on Friday.

Emphasis on G7 Cooperation

The Elysee added that Macron had emphasized the need for G7 countries to work together to fight fuel price hikes and refined product supply with no restrictions on exports.

France's Appeal to EU Partners

France has asked its EU partners to release additional diesel stockpiles, in response to U.S. pressure on European nations to unleash more supplies in an attempt to reduce surging fuel prices, a source familiar with details of the discussion told Reuters on Friday.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron seeks G7 cooperation to ease refined product shortages and fight price spikes.
  • France, Germany hold a large share of EU diesel reserves; U.S. pressure to release them intensifies.
  • Global diesel markets are strained due to Middle East and Ukraine conflicts, prompting emergency policy responses.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is President Macron calling a G7 meeting?
President Macron is calling a G7 meeting to discuss coordinated actions on crude and refined product markets in response to rising global fuel prices.
What did Macron and U.S. President Trump discuss regarding fuel supplies?
Macron and President Trump discussed the need for G7 nations to collaborate on ensuring adequate fuel supply and managing price hikes.
What has France requested from EU partners?
France has asked EU partners to release additional diesel stockpiles to address supply issues and fuel price surges.
Why is there a focus on crude and refined product market actions?
The focus is to combat increasing fuel prices and ensure unrestricted supply amid pressure for additional stock releases.

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