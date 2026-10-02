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Sterling set for biggest weekly rise in months against euro - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling set for biggest weekly rise in months against euro

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Sterling Registers Notable Weekly Rise vs Euro Amid Eurozone Fiscal Concerns

Market Movements and Economic Factors Impacting Sterling and Euro

Sterling’s Performance Against Major Currencies

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sterling was on track for its biggest weekly rise against the euro in months, as mounting concerns over the fiscal outlook of some of the euro area's most indebted countries dented confidence in the single currency.

However, the pound was set for its third straight weekly drop against the dollar, which strengthened after the mid-September Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift.

Potential Impact of UK-EU Relations

Any move towards rejoining the European Union will be under the spotlight after Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who campaigned to stay in the EU in a 2016 referendum, argued the nation should again consider options, including rejoining the bloc.  

Markets would likely welcome such a move, having viewed Brexit as a long-term headwind for sterling since the 2016 referendum.

Ahead of a UK-EU summit expected around November 20, investors will be watching for signs that prospects of closer ties lend support to the British currency.

Recent Currency Movements and Analyst Insights

The single currency was up 0.05% at 85.23 pence on Friday, and was set for a 0.87% weekly fall, the steepest since May.

“Reports suggesting progress towards a broader UK-EU reset may be modestly supportive for Sterling sentiment,” Evelyne Gomez-Liechti, multi-asset strategist at Mizuho, said.

The pound rose 0.09% to $1.3204 on the day, after hitting $1.3181 on Thursday, its lowest level since June 25.

Eurozone and Global Influences

The euro/dollar rose on Friday as oil prices dropped but was on track for a weekly fall as the energy shock and France’s debt concerns weighed on sentiment. 

"We don’t expect this to provide any lasting support for the pound, however, as another referendum is both fanciful and, in our view, highly unlikely to see the light of day," Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury, said, referring to the EU-UK relationship.

Rate Outlook and Monetary Policy Expectations

The rate outlook is also under the spotlight after the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift in mid-September.

Traders are pricing in around 30 basis points of monetary tightening from the BoE by year-end and about 90 bps by the end of 2027.

(reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling’s sharp weekly advance against the euro reflects growing unease over sovereign indebtedness in the euro zone and revived hopes of closer UK–EU ties (marketscreener.com)
  • Despite euro strength, the pound continues to weaken against the dollar due to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance and elevated US rate expectations (kiplinger.com)
  • Investors are closely watching the upcoming UK‑EU summit (around November 20) and updated GDP and central bank projections for cues on sterling’s trajectory (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is sterling rising against the euro?
Sterling is rising against the euro due to mounting concerns over the fiscal outlook of some euro area's most indebted countries, which has dented confidence in the single currency.
How is sterling performing against the US dollar?
Sterling is set for its third straight weekly drop against the US dollar, which strengthened following the Fed's recent hawkish shift.
What impact could closer UK-EU ties have on sterling?
Prospects for closer UK-EU ties might provide modest support for sterling, especially as markets have viewed Brexit as a headwind for the currency.
What are traders expecting from the Bank of England?
Traders are pricing in around 30 basis points of monetary tightening from the Bank of England by year-end, and about 90 bps by the end of 2027.
What recent events are affecting currency markets?
Currency markets are being affected by eurozone fiscal concerns, the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, and speculation about future UK-EU relations.

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