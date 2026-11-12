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Retail buyers limit Nvidia stock rout

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Retail Investors Flock to Nvidia Stock Despite CEO Resignation and Selloff

Nvidia Stock Turmoil and Retail Investor Response

By Noel Randewich and Chuck Mikolajczak

AI Trade Remains Resilient Amid Leadership Shakeup

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Retail bought the Nvidia dip on Thursday in a big way, showing the AI trade is very much alive despite CEO Jensen Huang’s departure.

Nvidia was off 5% on Thursday afternoon following Huang’s resignation, which followed a report on Wednesday that the founder of the second most-valuable US-listed firm had an affair with a company executive who reported to him. 

Market Reaction to CEO Resignation

Thursday’s drop put Nvidia’s market-value decline for the week at $550 billion, with selling driven initially by questions about Huang’s relationship with a woman alleged to be a spy for Beijing. But buying the dip has been favored by investors ever since the end of the financial crisis in 2009, and Thursday was no different. 

“Every time it works, it gets further reinforced,” said Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide Financial in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. “It’s the kind of idiosyncratic behavior that you get in a healthy market.”

Record Retail Buying Activity

The rebound came after Nvidia tumbled as much as 14% at Thursday’s open, extending a torrent of selling over the past month. Vanda Research called Thursday's open the biggest-ever first-half-hour retail flow into Nvidia, estimated at $111 million.  

"I said to somebody an hour ago in the office, this feels like the calmest day in markets in a few weeks, which is insane given the news since the last close,” said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management in St. Louis, Missouri. “I think that a lot of damage has been done to Nvidia stock over the last couple of weeks.” 

Nvidia stock has lost nearly a third of its value in the five weeks since the Nasdaq Composite hit its most recent high, shedding more than $1 trillion in market value. 

Retail Platforms and Investor Sentiment

On Thursday, retail buyers flocked to popular investment platforms. At Fidelity Investments, customers had placed 394,818 buy orders for Nvidia by noon ET, compared with 80,088 sell orders.

Buy orders for Nvidia more than doubled the combined buy orders on Thursday for the nine other most-traded stocks on the platform, with runner-up Advanced Micro Devices showing 24,790 buy orders and third-placed Nebius amassing 24,519.

Mixed Sentiment and Analyst Downgrades

Sentiment was hardly unanimous. On Reddit's popular wallstreetbets trading forum, 60% of comments about Nvidia were negative. A wave of Wall Street downgrades this week hasn’t helped, with analysts at Baird Equity Research on Wednesday cutting the stock to neutral and slashing their price target by 60% to $200 a share, which is still far above Thursday’s afternoon price of $164.

“2027 data center forecasts are being delayed due to very recent lack of visibility, with supply issues mostly the reason for a potential slowdown but also due to potential demand softening. AI hyperscaler capex could slow to 40% growth or slightly less for 2027,” senior research analyst Tristan Gerra wrote. 

Looking Ahead: Key Market Events

Looking ahead, investors said the key issues for the market include what Nvidia executives say on next Tuesday’s quarterly earnings conference call and Anthropic’s IPO, which is expected to come to market later next week. 

“The outlook for AI is going to be just fine,” said Hackett. He said he believes the Anthropic IPO is likely the more important event next week because, with Nvidia’s new management just having started, “It’s going to be hard for them to get a get out of jail free card out of one conference call.”

(Reporting by Noel Randewich and Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Colin Barr and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Retail investors net bought a record $111 million of Nvidia stock within the first half‑hour after the Nov 12 market open, according to Vanda Research (h.chaincatcher.com).
  • By noon ET, Fidelity clients placed nearly 395,000 buy orders for Nvidia vs about 80,000 sell orders, more than double combined buys for the next nine most‑traded stocks (moneyweek.com).
  • Despite the scandal and heavy sell‑side downgrades—including Baird cutting Nvidia to ‘neutral’—retail buying helped limit the week's market‑value drop, which totaled around $500–550 billion (ca.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nvidia stock drop sharply on Thursday?
Nvidia stock fell due to CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation following allegations of an affair and potential national security concerns.
How did retail investors respond to Nvidia’s stock decline?
Retail buyers purchased large amounts of Nvidia shares, leading to a significant rebound after the initial drop.
What was the impact of the Nvidia selloff on its market value?
Nvidia’s market value declined by $550 billion for the week and lost nearly a third of its value over five weeks.
What are analysts’ views on Nvidia’s future performance?
Analysts downgraded Nvidia’s stock, citing delayed data center forecasts and concerns over demand and supply issues.
What upcoming events could affect Nvidia’s stock?
Nvidia’s quarterly earnings call and the anticipated Anthropic IPO are key events that may influence investor sentiment.

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