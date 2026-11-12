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Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Steps Down After Multiple Affairs and Board Probe

Details Surrounding Jensen Huang's Resignation

By Max A. Cherney, Krystal Hu, Alexandra Alper and Deepa Seetharaman

Revelations of Multiple Affairs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee, according to two people familiar with the matter, Reuters has learned.

The revelation follows two other extramarital affairs that led to his resignation Thursday. The two women are Alice Huang, who US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. 

Unnamed Employee and Attempts at Contact

Reuters is not naming the second employee. Attempts to reach the woman were not successful. 

Nvidia declined to comment. Powell, Jensen Huang, and a representative for Nvidia's board did not reply to requests for comment. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment.

Official Statements and Admission

Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a November 8 statement following the reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, without referring to her by name.

Impact on Nvidia and the AI Industry

The former Nvidia CEO's decision to resign from the company could disrupt the AI industry that he helped shape. Nvidia has used its financial strength to help create an industry around AI through complex financial arrangements that ease the purchase of the company's chips. It has backed cloud computing companies and AI labs in order to do so.

Board Response and Interim Leadership

Pressure on Jensen Huang, who is 63 and married, to resign mounted after reports of his affair with Alice Huang.

Nvidia's board appointed finance chief Colette Kress as interim CEO while it conducts a search to replace Jensen Huang. The board is considering internal and external candidates for the job.

Board Investigation and Market Reaction

Earlier this month, Nvidia's board launched a probe, led by independent directors with outside legal counsel, into whether Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. It also expressed confidence in him at the time.

Shares fell 5.5% on Thursday in active trading. The stock has shed more than 30% of its value since its early October peak.

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in San Francisco; editing by Kenneth Li and David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • The resignation follows revelations of three affairs: with Alice Huang (suspected Chinese spy), Kimberly Powell (VP of healthcare), and an unnamed second employee (streetinsider.com)
  • Nvidia’s board appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO while exploring permanent replacements (investing.com)
  • Nvidia shares plunged 7–15%, dragging down AI‑linked stocks amid concern over leadership void and strategy continuity (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resign?
Jensen Huang resigned following revelations of multiple intimate relationships with Nvidia employees, leading to pressure from the board and an internal probe.
Who has replaced Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO?
Nvidia's finance chief Colette Kress has been appointed as interim CEO while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement.
How have Jensen Huang's affairs impacted Nvidia?
The scandals have caused leadership disruption, a board investigation, and contributed to a decline in Nvidia's stock value, raising uncertainty in the AI sector.
Is there any connection between the affair and foreign intelligence concerns?
Nvidia's board launched a probe to investigate whether Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation following reports involving Alice Huang.
How has Nvidia's stock responded to the news?
Nvidia shares fell 5.5% on the day of the resignation and have dropped more than 30% since early October.

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