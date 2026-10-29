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Finance

Amundi's Q3 net inflows shrink after loss of Indian mandate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Amundi Q3 Net Inflows Drop Sharply Following Loss of Indian Mandate

Amundi's Third-Quarter Financial Performance and Key Drivers

Overview of Q3 Results

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Amundi posted third-quarter net inflows of €6.5 billion on Thursday, a sharp fall on previous quarters which Europe's largest fund manager attributed to lower-margin outflows in India.

Without the loss of the €39 billion institutional mandate transfer at Indian joint venture SBI Funds Management, Amundi said net inflows were €45.6 billion ($50.7 billion), helped by demand from retail investors in Europe, including in Germany after reforms to the country's pension system.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Adjusted net profit rose around 20% year-on-year to €409 million euros, as higher assets under management and inflows boosted fee income
  • Assets under management stood at €2.6 trillion, an increase of 11% year-on-year
  • Amundi said the €39 billion Indian institutional mandate transfer generated little revenue and had a negligible impact on earnings
  • Management fees in the third quarter grew by 13.1% to reach €845 million

Retail and Regional Performance

  • Retail clients contributed around €21 billion euros of inflows in the quarter
  • Northern Europe led the charge with inflows of €18 billion, helped partly by reforms to the German retirement system
Exceptional Gains and Currency Note
  • Reported net profit saw a 270% increase, boosted by an exceptional capital gain related to the listing of SBI Funds Management
  • ($1 = 0.8993 euros)

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • Net inflows plunged from previous quarters to €6.5 bn, reflecting the loss of the €39 bn SBI India mandate (sbimf.com)
  • Adjusted net profit rose c. 20 % YoY to €409 m, driven by higher AUM and fee income; AUM reached €2.6 trn, up 11 % YoY (globenewswire.com)
  • Retail inflows, especially in Northern Europe and Germany due to pension reforms, helped lift gross inflows to €45.6 bn excluding the mandate loss; management fees grew 13.1 % to €845 m (globenewswire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Amundi's Q3 net inflows decrease?
Amundi's Q3 net inflows fell due to the loss of a €39 billion Indian institutional mandate from its joint venture with SBI Funds Management.
How did the Indian mandate loss impact Amundi's earnings?
The €39 billion mandate generated little revenue and had a negligible impact on Amundi's earnings.
What regions saw the strongest inflows for Amundi in Q3?
Northern Europe, particularly Germany, saw the strongest inflows in Q3, aided by pension reforms.
How much did Amundi's management fees and assets under management grow?
Management fees grew 13.1% to €845 million, and assets under management increased by 11% year-on-year to €2.6 trillion.
What was the impact of retail clients on Amundi's inflows?
Retail clients contributed about €21 billion of net inflows in Q3, supporting overall fund growth.

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