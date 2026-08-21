GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Record German debt sales deepen strains for Europe's battered bond market - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Record German debt sales deepen strains for Europe's battered bond market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Record German Debt Sales Deepen Strains on European Bond Markets

Rising Yields and Increased Borrowing in Europe

By Harry Robertson

German Bond Yields Reach Multi-Year Highs

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Germany and the broader euro zone are selling record amounts of bonds, adding to the pressures driving European bond yields to multi-year highs as the continent continues to borrow heavily amid crises ranging from COVID-19 to the Iran war.

Germany's 30-year government bond yield hit its highest since 2011 at 3.79% on Wednesday, with inflation fears tied to the Iran war adding to the selloff. The euro zone's benchmark issuer sold a bond at that maturity a day earlier with the highest yield in 15 years.

French yields are near their highest levels in 18 years, not far off 5%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Implications of Higher Yields

Higher yields mean governments pay more to borrow, and they raise mortgage and corporate borrowing costs, potentially slowing economies.

It's a challenging backdrop as governments and companies look to sell bonds again after the usual summer lull. In the longer term, there are also few signs that bond sales will slow.

Forecasts for German Bond Supply

Commerzbank estimates that German government bond supply will hit a record high in 2027 of €400 billion ($468 billion) in gross terms, up from €349 billion this year.

“We’re talking about a general situation where there's a lot of money that needs to be raised in bond markets, and yields are adjusting to reflect that,” said Ales Koutny, head of international rates at $12 trillion asset manager Vanguard.

Germany on Wednesday saw soft demand for a 10-year bond sale, selling €3.8 billion versus guidance of €6 billion.

“We have post-summer supply coming back,” said ING senior rates strategist Benjamin Schroeder, who added that Germany announced its 30-year bond syndication earlier than many in the market had anticipated. “So this adds a bit to the upward pressure on yields.”

Germany’s Shift in Fiscal Policy

In a tectonic shift, Berlin is casting off years of stringent borrowing rules and ramping up spending on defence and infrastructure to revive the flagging economy.

The German finance ministry told Reuters that the high levels of borrowing and rising yields reflect a “massive investment in security and defence” required after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Euro Zone’s Continued Spending and Debt Issuance

Drivers of Euro Zone Borrowing

EURO ZONE KEEPS SPENDING

Across the euro zone, governments continue to borrow heavily to support their economies after the COVID-19 and Ukraine crises, fund rising welfare and health bills as populations age, boost defence spending and grapple with increasingly volatile weather.

Projections for Euro Zone Bond Supply

Barclays estimated in July that gross euro zone bond supply will hit a new record of €1.54 trillion next year, though it flagged significant spending uncertainties.

Net issuance, which takes into account maturing debt which investors typically recycle into bonds, is set to be slightly lower than in 2026 at €574 billion.

Country-Specific Concerns and ECB Policy

Barclays said France will face close scrutiny, with its deficit set to stay above 5% as its politicians struggle to agree on budgetary measures.

The European Central Bank is letting its bond holdings mature without reinvesting the proceeds as it shrinks its balance sheet, adding to the debt private investors must absorb.

Market Reactions and Investor Sentiment

“Market yields to some extent are reacting to that because if there's more paper to offer and an unchanged willingness or appetite of investors to accept that paper, you need a higher price,” said Michael Weidner, co-head of global fixed income at Lazard Asset Management, about the rise in government and corporate bond issuance more broadly.

“We're somewhat hesitant regarding buying into the very long end,” he said. “We've bought into 10s (10-year bonds)," he said, adding that German 10-year bond yields around 3.27% were attractive.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s 30‑year Bund yield peaked at 3.787% on August 19, the strongest since 2011, as bond issuance balloons amid geopolitical and inflation pressures (wtaq.com)
  • Commerzbank forecasts German gross bond supply to reach €400 billion in 2027, up from €349 billion in 2026, signaling increasing strain on debt markets (commerzbank.de)
  • Across the euro zone, Barclays projects record gross bond issuance of €1.54 trillion in 2027, with net issuance of €574 billion, while the ECB is allowing bonds to mature without reinvestment—further pressuring yields (wtaq.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are German bond yields reaching multi-year highs?
German bond yields are rising due to record debt sales, inflation fears, and increased borrowing for defense and infrastructure.
How much is Germany expected to borrow through bond sales?
Germany's gross government bond supply is estimated to hit €400 billion in 2027, up from €349 billion in 2024.
What impact do higher yields have on borrowing costs?
Higher yields increase the cost for governments, businesses, and homeowners to borrow money, potentially slowing economic growth.
How does the European Central Bank's policy affect bond markets?
The ECB is reducing its bond holdings, leading to more debt for private investors to absorb, which contributes to rising yields.
Why are euro zone countries continuing to sell more bonds?
Euro zone countries are borrowing heavily to support their economies after recent crises, fund rising welfare and defense costs, and invest in infrastructure.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Morning Bid: So much for the Bessent bid

Morning Bid: So much for the Bessent bid

Image for UK consumer confidence jumps to two-year high, GfK says

UK consumer confidence jumps to two-year high, GfK says

Image for Oil set for second weekly rise as unsettled US-Iran war crimps supply

Oil set for second weekly rise as unsettled US-Iran war crimps supply

Image for Myanmar military offensive targets land for Russia-backed port project

Myanmar military offensive targets land for Russia-backed port project

Image for Analysis-War-hit European markets are far from down and out

Analysis-War-hit European markets are far from down and out

Image for Fidelity International plans to pull out of wholly owned China fund unit, sources say

Fidelity International plans to pull out of wholly owned China fund unit, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Dollar wobbles as investors balk at US Treasury's rescue efforts
Dollar wobbles as investors balk at US Treasury's rescue efforts
Image for Asia shares downbeat on the week as bond yields, oil stay high
Asia shares downbeat on the week as bond yields, oil stay high
Image for US says it will impose 'toughest sanctions in history' on Iran
US says it will impose 'toughest sanctions in history' on Iran
Image for Trading Day: Can't get no relief 
Trading Day: Can't get no relief 
Image for Bond relief ebbs, stocks mixed as investors question Treasury's rescue efforts
Bond relief ebbs, stocks mixed as investors question Treasury's rescue efforts
Image for Oil settles up more than 2% after Trump threatens countries supporting Iran
Oil settles up more than 2% after Trump threatens countries supporting Iran
Image for Dollar rebounds from losses sparked by Treasury buyback plan
Dollar rebounds from losses sparked by Treasury buyback plan
Image for Monte dei Paschi OKs bids for BPM, Banca Generali to stave off Intesa takeover
Monte dei Paschi OKs bids for BPM, Banca Generali to stave off Intesa takeover
Image for US will impose 'toughest sanctions in history' on Iran, Bessent says
US will impose 'toughest sanctions in history' on Iran, Bessent says
Image for Serbia turns to Russia to help fight wildfires
Serbia turns to Russia to help fight wildfires
Image for UK's FTSE 100 flat as mining and oil gains counter broader weakness
UK's FTSE 100 flat as mining and oil gains counter broader weakness
Image for Canada's WSP presses ahead with Arcadis takeover bid
Canada's WSP presses ahead with Arcadis takeover bid
View All Finance Posts