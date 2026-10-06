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Paramount wraps up mega Warner Bros merger to create Hollywood powerhouse Skydance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paramount wraps up mega Warner Bros merger to create Hollywood powerhouse Skydance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Markets Media Mergers & Acquisitions

Paramount and Warner Bros Merge in $110 Billion Deal to Create Skydance

Historic Merger Reshapes Hollywood's Entertainment Landscape

By Anzar Mehraj and Harshita Mary Varghese

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Paramount Skydance on Tuesday completed its blockbuster $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, creating a Hollywood heavyweight called Skydance and handing CEO David Ellison control of one of the world's largest entertainment companies.

Formation of a New Entertainment Giant

The deal brings together the studios behind "Mission: Impossible," "Harry Potter" and DC Studios alongside major television and streaming networks such as CBS, CNN, Paramount+ and HBO Max — forming an expansive entertainment company spanning film, TV and news.

Shares of the combined company moved to the New York Stock Exchange from Nasdaq on Tuesday to trade under the ticker "SKYD."

Legal and Industry Challenges

Settlements with a coalition of US states and a Hollywood writers union removed the main legal barriers to the merger, one of the largest in media history. It comes as Hollywood faces declining cable-TV subscriptions, high cost of competing for streaming audiences and persistent pressure from unions over jobs and creative workers' rights.

Branding and Leadership

Ellison said last week the Skydance name was chosen to retain the individual identities of Paramount and Warner Bros studios, rather than combining them under a new brand.

Analysts, however, said the name reinforces the extent of Ellison's control, highlighting how some of Hollywood's most iconic brands now answer to him and how he has a platform to impose his strategy and culture.

Skydance's Rise to Power

In just 16 years, Skydance has gone from an independent studio to the center of one of Hollywood's biggest power plays. Founded in 2010 by the son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, it built its reputation as a financial backer and producer of Paramount's blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

After merging with Paramount last year, Skydance set its sights on Warner Bros, entering a heated bidding contest with Netflix while drawing interest from other potential suitors, including Comcast.

Warner Bros shareholders received an additional $41.9 million in "ticking fee," based on the number of days between September-end and the deal-closing, according to a regulatory filing.

Broader Hollywood Bet

Leadership and Integration Strategy

Ellison named Mattel's former CEO Ynon Kreiz as Skydance co-CEO to run day-to-day operations and lead the integration, while Ellison oversees creative direction and overall strategy.

The duo faces the task of combining two large companies while delivering $6 billion in planned cost savings, a big part of which Paramount said would come from "non-labor sources" — by combining streaming technologies and cloud providers of the two companies. However, the scale of the cuts is expected to affect jobs across Hollywood.

Streaming and Content Plans

Skydance plans to combine its streaming services, including HBO Max and Paramount+, into a single service and has pledged to release at least 30 films each in the first two years after closing, rising to 32 a year for the following three.

Financial Outlook and Debt

The combined company is also expected to carry about $80 billion in debt, putting pressure on Ellison to grow streaming, preserve cash flow from cable networks and improve theatrical film performance.

Analysts at MoffettNathanson forecast EBITDA of $16 billion for 2028, rising to $19 billion in 2030. The brokerage also predicted about $67 billion in revenue in 2028 for the company, growing to roughly $70 billion in 2030.

Key Executives and Compensation

CNN chief Mark Thompson and CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss will continue in their respective leadership roles.

Ellison's annual base salary will be $5 million, with a target annual bonus of $5 million, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj and Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Paramount Skydance completed the merger with Warner Bros. Discovery on October 6, 2026, forming ‘Skydance’ and listing shares on the NYSE under ticker SKYD (ir.paramount.com).
  • Legal barriers were removed through settlements with 12 state attorneys general—including commitments to boost U.S. film production, protect CNN’s editorial independence, and fund worker support (sec.gov).
  • The Writers Guild of America also settled, securing protections like a ban on writer layoffs at CBS News and $17.5 million to its health fund (dvbj00rfr1vd.cloudfront.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Paramount and Warner Bros merger?
The Paramount and Warner Bros merger is valued at $110 billion.
Who is leading the newly formed Skydance company?
David Ellison is the CEO of Skydance, with Ynon Kreiz as co-CEO.
What streaming services will Skydance combine?
Skydance plans to combine HBO Max and Paramount+ into a single streaming service.
What is the expected debt of the combined company?
The combined Skydance company is expected to carry about $80 billion in debt.
What are the projected financials for Skydance by 2030?
Analysts project $70 billion revenue and $19 billion EBITDA for Skydance by 2030.

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