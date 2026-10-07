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Russia says it launched 'massive' strikes on Kyiv, other areas of Ukraine - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russia says it launched 'massive' strikes on Kyiv, other areas of Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Russia Conducts Massive Strikes on Kyiv and Other Ukrainian Regions

Overview of Recent Russian Military Actions in Ukraine

Details of the Strikes

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday its forces had carried out a "massive strike" on targets in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions.

Targets in Odesa Region

It also said it hit port facilities in the Odesa region, as well as sea vessels used in the interests of Ukrainian armed forces.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia claimed the strike targeted military and logistical infrastructure in Kyiv, Odesa region’s ports, and sea vessels aiding Ukrainian forces, as part of broader intensified operations. (internazionale.it)
  • Earlier in late September, Russia conducted a massive overnight campaign that hit a communications centre in Kyiv, energy facilities supporting Ukraine’s military production, and port infrastructure in Izmail. (internazionale.it)
  • This follows a pattern: similar earlier ‘massive attacks’ combined air-, land-, and sea‑based precision weapons and drones targeting energy, military, and logistics sites across Ukraine. (defensenews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What regions in Ukraine did Russia strike?
Russia carried out strikes in Kyiv, other Ukrainian regions, and hit port facilities in the Odesa region.
What type of targets were hit in Odesa?
Port facilities and sea vessels used by the Ukrainian armed forces were targeted in Odesa.
Who reported the Russian strikes?
The Russian Defence Ministry reported the strikes, and Reuters provided coverage.
What is the significance of the latest strikes?
The strikes represent a further escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

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