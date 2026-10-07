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HSBC plans job cuts across UK wealth business in AI push, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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HSBC plans job cuts across UK wealth business in AI push, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Wealth Management Artificial Intelligence UK

HSBC to Slash UK Wealth Management Jobs as AI Integration Accelerates

HSBC's AI-Driven Restructuring and Impact on UK Wealth Management

Planned Job Cuts and AI Integration

Oct 7 (Reuters) - HSBC is planning sweeping job cuts across its UK wealth management business, including a sharp reduction in financial advisers and specialist staff, as part of a broader push to integrate AI, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The bank plans to cut about half of management and specialist roles in the business, while reductions among financial advisers could reach around 70%, the report said, citing people familiar with the plans.

Current Workforce and Response

HSBC does not disclose the number of employees in its UK wealth business, though it is thought to have hundreds of relationship managers across the country, according to the FT.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Official Statement and Employee Consultation

"We're continuing to evolve to deliver more digitally enabled products and journeys to support our best-in-class wealth service and meet the changing needs of our customers," the bank said in a statement to the FT.

The bank is currently in a consultation period on the proposed changes, the report said, adding that affected employees are expected to leave by the end of the month.

Leadership Perspective and Industry Context

CEO's Vision for AI Adoption

In May, Chief Executive Georges Elhedery said at an HSBC investor day event that staff needed to embrace AI-driven change rather than resist it and that "generative AI will destroy certain jobs".

Elhedery has made AI a central part of his strategy since taking over in 2024, deploying the technology across multiple functions and businesses to simplify operations and personalize content for customers. 

Broader Industry Trends and Economic Concerns

Banks across the globe have increased investments in AI, reshaping workforces and leading to changes in job roles. This has deepened concerns among economists that AI will upend established industries, with job losses already emerging in sectors most exposed to automation.

(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is HSBC cutting jobs in its UK wealth management business?
HSBC is reducing jobs to integrate AI technology, streamline operations, and better meet customer needs with digital services.
How many roles are expected to be reduced at HSBC?
The bank plans to cut about half of management and specialist roles, and up to 70% of financial adviser positions.
When will the job cuts at HSBC take effect?
Affected employees are expected to leave by the end of the month, following a current consultation period.
What is HSBC's strategy regarding artificial intelligence?
HSBC is making AI central to its strategy, using it across multiple functions to simplify operations and personalize services.
How is AI impacting the banking workforce globally?
Banks are increasing AI investment, leading to workforce changes, job losses, and shifts in roles, especially in areas exposed to automation.

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