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Judge lets US fund seek New York Fed documents tied to Radiant World - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Judge lets US fund seek New York Fed documents tied to Radiant World

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Legal Fraud Markets

Judge Approves US Fund's Request for Fed Documents in Radiant World Fraud Case

US Fund Pursues Fraud and Money Laundering Claims Against Radiant World

By Jonathan Stempel

Judge's Decision on Subpoenas

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday allowed a US fund to seek payment records from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Clearing House Interbank Payments System, as it pursues a criminal complaint of fraud and money laundering against iron ore trader Radiant World.

Details of the Ruling

US District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan said Mariner Atlantic Multi-Strategy LLC's requested subpoenas were not unduly intrusive or burdensome because they sought seemingly "easy-to-collect payments records related to specific accounts and a specific timeframe."

Legal Actions Facing Radiant World

The decision is among a growing number of legal actions facing Radiant World, including in Singapore and London, after some banks and counterparties stopped doing business with the trader amid allegations it falsified invoices to secure financing.

Radiant World's Response

Radiant World did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours. The Singapore-based trader has denied wrongdoing, and said it conducts business "to the highest commercial and legal standards."

Mariner's Position

Lawyers for Mariner also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Background of the Case

Details of the Complaint

Mariner requested its subpoenas in a Manhattan federal court filing last week in connection with a criminal complaint filed in mid-September with the Geneva Public Prosecutor's Office against Radiant World, founder Pinkesh Nahar and related entities.

Financial Losses and Allegations

According to the filing, Mariner has been unable to recover the $48.6 million that Radiant World drew down from two revolving credit facilities it provided to support metals trading.

Mariner alleged that Radiant World "systematically had falsified commercial documents in order to simulate transactions and thereby obtain financing from international lenders, including Mariner, through fictitious trades." The filing did not provide evidence that this occurred.

Next Steps in the Proceedings

Cronan said Mariner must serve its subpoenas on Radiant World, Nahar and all other targets in the criminal proceedings before serving the New York Fed and CHIPS. The New York Fed and CHIPS will thereafter have 28 days to respond.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Lincoln Feast and Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Judge John Cronan in Manhattan ruled on October 6, 2026, that subpoenas for specific payment records are permissible, citing their narrow scope and minimal burden. (marketscreener.com)
  • Mariner Atlantic’s case stems from a September 14 criminal complaint filed with Geneva prosecutors alleging Radiant World falsified commercial documents to secure financing through fictitious trades, obstructing Mariner’s $48.6M recovery efforts. (insurancejournal.com)
  • Radiant World is already under legal scrutiny across multiple jurisdictions—including Singapore, London, and Switzerland—with creditors (such as Mizuho Bank) raising alarm over allegedly invalid invoices, prompting court-appointed restructuring and police investigations. (insurancejournal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the case against Radiant World about?
The case involves fraud and money laundering allegations against Radiant World, with claims that the company falsified documents to secure international financing.
Why is Mariner Atlantic Multi-Strategy seeking documents from the New York Fed?
Mariner is seeking payment records from the New York Fed and CHIPS as evidence in its criminal complaint of fraud and money laundering against Radiant World.
What did the federal judge decide?
US District Judge John Cronan allowed Mariner's subpoenas, ruling they were not unduly intrusive or burdensome.
Which entities are involved in the legal actions against Radiant World?
Legal actions involve Radiant World, its founder Pinkesh Nahar, Mariner Atlantic Multi-Strategy, the New York Fed, and CHIPS.
Where else is Radiant World facing legal scrutiny?
Radiant World is facing legal actions in Singapore and London in addition to the United States.

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