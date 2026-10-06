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Rubio tells Russia to share more information about plague death - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rubio tells Russia to share more information about plague death

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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US Urges Russia to Share More Details on Deadly Plague Laboratory Incident

US Concerns and International Response to Russian Plague Laboratory Death

Incident Overview

REYKJAVIK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Russia should share more information about the death of a plague laboratory worker who died last week, an incident which he said Washington was watching "very closely".

Call for Transparency

"I think it's incumbent upon Russia to obviously share more information with the world," Rubio told reporters in Iceland.

"We're watching it very closely, hour by hour."

Details of the Laboratory Incident

A laboratory worker at Siberia's plague research institute fell ill and died in undisclosed circumstances on Friday, prompting authorities to quarantine dozens of ‌people, and sparking public health fears on social media.

Russian Authorities' Response

Russian authorities have said the situation is under control.

US Offers Support and Seeks More Information

Potential US Assistance

Rubio said the US has "measures" available to help Russia if the situation turns out to be more serious than has so far been acknowledged, but needed to know more before it could step in.

Statements from US Leadership

President Trump's Remarks

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States will help Russia, adding that the outbreak is a "big problem for Russia."

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and William James, writing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • A 28-year‑old lab technician, Darya Shipilova, died in early October in Shelekhov, Irkutsk region, from pneumonia of unknown origin, prompting quarantine measures and international concern (internazionale.it).
  • The US is monitoring the incident closely; Rubio emphasized Washington expects Russia to share information promptly and noted the US stands ready to assist if the situation proves more serious (washingtonpost.com).
  • Russian authorities report no cases linked to the deceased, and testing has not confirmed plague bacteria, but public anxiety remains high amid conflicting local reports and preventive measures (currently.att.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did US Secretary of State Marco Rubio say about the Russian plague incident?
Rubio called on Russia to share more information about the plague lab worker's death and said the US is watching the situation closely.
Where did the plague laboratory worker die?
A laboratory worker died at Siberia's plague research institute.
How are authorities responding to the Russian plague outbreak?
Authorities have quarantined dozens of people and claimed the situation is under control.
Has the US offered assistance to Russia regarding the outbreak?
Rubio said the US has measures to help if the situation worsens, but more information is needed first.
What did President Trump say about the plague incident in Russia?
President Trump said the United States will help Russia, describing the outbreak as a big problem for Russia.

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