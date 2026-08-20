GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Founders of The Entertainer toy chain hand over control to workers - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the founders of The Entertainer, Gary and Catherine Grant, announcing the transition of their toy retailer to employee ownership, emphasizing the significance of this move in the finance sector.
Headlines

Poland arrests man over alleged plot to assassinate Ukrainian arms industry official

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Crime security Russia-Ukraine Geopolitics

Poland Arrests Ukrainian Suspect in Plot to Kill Arms Industry Official

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Background of the Incident

WARSAW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Poland has arrested a Ukrainian man suspected of attempting to assassinate a representative of Ukraine's arms industry on behalf of Russian intelligence services, prosecutors and the Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Thursday.

Western countries and Ukraine have long accused Russia of recruiting people, including Ukrainians, to carry out sabotage and espionage. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The Russian embassy in Poland did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Suspect and Target Information

The suspect, identified only as Serhii P. under Polish privacy laws, is accused of trying to kill a representative of Ukraine's arms industry in Irpin, near Kyiv.

Details of the Assassination Attempt

"The investigation revealed that Serhii P. planted an improvised explosive device under a car used by a potential victim," ABW said in a statement.

"The device was intended to be detonated remotely using a cell phone. The mechanism did not detonate due to a malfunction," it added.

Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

After the failed attempt, the suspect fled to Poland, where he was arrested in Warsaw. He was charged with attempted murder using explosives and possession of explosives without the required permit.

He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison or life imprisonment, prosecutors said.

Broader Context and Related Cases

Russian Intelligence Operations

"The case demonstrates that Russian intelligence services conduct operations that transcend national borders and utilise individuals travelling between countries," ABW said.

Other Recent Arrests

Earlier this month, Poland arrested a Russian citizen accused of being recruited by Moscow to kill a Ukrainian-American citizen in Warsaw.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Koper. Additional reporting by Marek Strzelecki. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The suspect, known only as Serhii P., allegedly planted an improvised explosive device under a vehicle in Irpin, near Kyiv, intended to be detonated remotely—but it malfunctioned and did not explode.
  • After the failed assassination attempt, he fled to Poland and was arrested in Warsaw on August 20, 2026; prosecutors charged him with attempted murder using explosives and unlawful possession of explosives.
  • This incident underscores the transnational operations of Russian intelligence and follows a similar plot last week: on August 13, 2026, Poland arrested a Russian citizen allegedly recruited to kill a Ukrainian‑American in Warsaw.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in Poland over the assassination plot?
A Ukrainian man, identified as Serhii P., was arrested in Warsaw, Poland.
Who was the alleged target of the assassination plot?
The target was a representative of Ukraine's arms industry in Irpin, near Kyiv.
What method was allegedly used in the assassination attempt?
An improvised explosive device was planted under the potential victim's car, intended for remote detonation.
Who is suspected of orchestrating the plot?
Polish authorities allege Russian intelligence services orchestrated the plot, recruiting the suspect.
What charges does the suspect face in Poland?
He is charged with attempted murder using explosives and possession of explosives without a permit.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Prince Harry and Meghan to make shock return to Britain after moving to US

Prince Harry and Meghan to make shock return to Britain after moving to US

Image for Russian strikes kill 16 in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says lack of Patriots costs lives

Russian strikes kill 16 in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says lack of Patriots costs lives

Image for Oil hits 3-week high on Middle East supply concerns amid war impasse

Oil hits 3-week high on Middle East supply concerns amid war impasse

Image for Exclusive-More than 150 Polymarket wallets may have traded on military secrets, research finds

Exclusive-More than 150 Polymarket wallets may have traded on military secrets, research finds

Image for German spy agency opens helpline for those exiled from Russia, China

German spy agency opens helpline for those exiled from Russia, China

Image for Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power supply

Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power supply

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations
Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations
Image for Kremlin says ousted Ukrainian minister's call for elections shows splits in Kyiv
Kremlin says ousted Ukrainian minister's call for elections shows splits in Kyiv
Image for Kazakhstan to hold snap election expected to tighten president's control
Kazakhstan to hold snap election expected to tighten president's control
Image for A decade after earthquake, Italy's Amatrice struggles to rebuild
A decade after earthquake, Italy's Amatrice struggles to rebuild
Image for Russia strikes drone component facilities, other targets in Kyiv, defence ministry says
Russia strikes drone component facilities, other targets in Kyiv, defence ministry says
Image for Key moments in Prince Harry and Meghan's six years in California
Key moments in Prince Harry and Meghan's six years in California
Image for Israel admits its troops killed 5-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza, opens criminal probe
Israel admits its troops killed 5-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza, opens criminal probe
Image for New Ukrainian defence minister takes office as ousted predecessor calls for wartime elections
New Ukrainian defence minister takes office as ousted predecessor calls for wartime elections
Image for Cricket-Robinson and Tongue put England on top against Pakistan
Cricket-Robinson and Tongue put England on top against Pakistan
Image for Israeli airstrike kills nine Palestinians at Gaza police station, medics say
Israeli airstrike kills nine Palestinians at Gaza police station, medics say
Image for German prosecutors say second Nord Stream suspect arrested in Croatia
German prosecutors say second Nord Stream suspect arrested in Croatia
Image for West Nile virus outbreak kills four in North Macedonia
West Nile virus outbreak kills four in North Macedonia
View All Headlines Posts