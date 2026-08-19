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Headlines

Palestinian-British family die in 'tragic accident' off English coast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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headlines International Tragedy

Palestinian-British Family Drowns in Tragic Accident Off English Coast

Details of the Tragic Incident

Victims Identified

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A Palestinian-British couple and their daughter died on Tuesday after getting into difficulty in the sea off the southern coast of England, while a second daughter remains in critical condition.

The victims were identified on Wednesday by police as Hassan El-Khawas, 55, his partner, Zeina Alayn, 37, and their 14-year-old daughter, Sara El-Khawas.

Embassy Response

The Palestinian embassy in London described the family as Palestinian-British in a post on X expressing its condolences.

Family Background

In a separate statement to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, the embassy said the family was originally from the Rashidieh refugee camp in southern Lebanon. The embassy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation.

Police Investigation

Police said they believed the family had travelled to Shoreham-by-Sea from their home in London and that investigators' current theory was that the deaths were a "tragic accident, with no third-party involvement."

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The family travelled from London to Shoreham‑by‑Sea and the incident is being treated by police as a tragic accident with no third‑party involvement.
  • They were identified on Aug 19 by Sussex Police and described by the Palestinian embassy as Palestinian‑British, originally from the Rashidieh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
  • Local accounts note the sea was choppy, and current investigations focus on natural causes rather than foul play.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the victims of the English coast accident?
The victims were Hassan El-Khawas, his partner Zeina Alayn, and their 14-year-old daughter Sara El-Khawas.
Where did the tragic accident occur?
The accident occurred off the southern coast of England, specifically near Shoreham-by-Sea.
What is the condition of the second daughter?
The second daughter remains in critical condition.
Was there any third-party involvement in the accident?
Police believe the accident was a tragic event with no third-party involvement.
What is the background of the family involved in the accident?
The family was Palestinian-British, originally from the Rashidieh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

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