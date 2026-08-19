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West Nile virus outbreak kills four in North Macedonia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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headlines Health Europe Public Safety Epidemic

West Nile Virus Outbreak in North Macedonia Claims Four Lives, Health Ministry Reports

Overview and Impact of the West Nile Virus Outbreak

Current Situation and Fatalities

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Four people have died from West Nile fever out of 38 testing positive for the disease so far this year in North Macedonia, with three of them dying in the past week, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Transmission and Severity of the Virus

The virus, which mostly spreads to people through mosquito bites, can cause severe, life-threatening illness in about one in 150 people who are infected, according to the World Health Organization.

Rising Cases and Contributing Factors

Climate Change and Regional Spread

The detection comes as the WHO has warned that warmer temperatures are giving mosquitoes more time and territory to spread the virus across Europe, with cases climbing in Greece and Italy this summer.

Demographics of Infected Individuals

The ministry's report said that 28 males and 10 females had been infected, and 33 of them were above the age of 60. Twelve of the cases were detected last week.

Geographic Distribution and Hospitalization

All of the cases, most of which occurred in the region around the capital Skopje, were hospitalised, according to the report.

Historical Context and Response Measures

Historical Infection Rates

The average number of people infected with West Nile virus in the period from 2011-2025 was less than one a week during the top summer months, when mosquitoes spread, the report showed.

Government Actions and Public Health Measures

The ministry said it had intensified efforts to inform and protect people in the areas affected by the virus, and was taking measures to control the spreading of the mosquito population.

Regional Perspective

Situation in Neighboring Countries

In neighbouring Serbia, up to six people were reported as infected so far this year, according to epidemiologist Dragana Plavsa, quoted by the NIN weekly.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo, additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • North Macedonia has logged 38 West Nile virus cases in 2026, including four deaths—three occurring in the past week—most patients are over 60 and hospitalized in the Skopje region (Reuters, national health ministry).
  • The WHO confirms that roughly 1 in 150 infected individuals develop severe, potentially life‑threatening illness, and highlights how warmer, longer summers are increasing WNV spread across Europe (WHO Europe 24 July 2026).
  • Regional surveillance shows 13 locally acquired West Nile cases in North Macedonia as of 5 August, part of 245 total European cases this year—below the 10‑year average—with North Macedonia among several countries now affected (EFSA/ECDC 12 Aug 2026).

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have died from West Nile virus in North Macedonia this year?
Four people have died from West Nile virus out of 38 confirmed cases in North Macedonia so far this year.
How is West Nile virus most commonly spread?
West Nile virus is mostly spread to people through mosquito bites, according to the World Health Organization.
Which age group is most affected by the West Nile virus outbreak in North Macedonia?
Most of the infected individuals are above the age of 60, with 33 out of 38 cases in this age group.
What actions are being taken to combat the outbreak?
The health ministry has intensified efforts to inform the public, protect affected areas, and control mosquito populations.
Are neighboring countries also reporting West Nile virus cases?
Yes, neighboring Serbia has reported up to six cases of West Nile virus so far this year.

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