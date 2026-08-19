West Nile virus outbreak kills four in North Macedonia

West Nile Virus Outbreak in North Macedonia Claims Four Lives, Health Ministry Reports

Overview and Impact of the West Nile Virus Outbreak

Current Situation and Fatalities

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Four people have died from West Nile fever out of 38 testing positive for the disease so far this year in North Macedonia, with three of them dying in the past week, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Transmission and Severity of the Virus

The virus, which mostly spreads to people through mosquito bites, can cause severe, life-threatening illness in about one in 150 people who are infected, according to the World Health Organization.

Rising Cases and Contributing Factors

Climate Change and Regional Spread

The detection comes as the WHO has warned that warmer temperatures are giving mosquitoes more time and territory to spread the virus across Europe, with cases climbing in Greece and Italy this summer.

Demographics of Infected Individuals

The ministry's report said that 28 males and 10 females had been infected, and 33 of them were above the age of 60. Twelve of the cases were detected last week.

Geographic Distribution and Hospitalization

All of the cases, most of which occurred in the region around the capital Skopje, were hospitalised, according to the report.

Historical Context and Response Measures

Historical Infection Rates

The average number of people infected with West Nile virus in the period from 2011-2025 was less than one a week during the top summer months, when mosquitoes spread, the report showed.

Government Actions and Public Health Measures

The ministry said it had intensified efforts to inform and protect people in the areas affected by the virus, and was taking measures to control the spreading of the mosquito population.

Regional Perspective

Situation in Neighboring Countries

In neighbouring Serbia, up to six people were reported as infected so far this year, according to epidemiologist Dragana Plavsa, quoted by the NIN weekly.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo, additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade; Editing by Alison Williams)