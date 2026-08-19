Irish Lawmakers Demand TikTok Explain Handling of Dangerous Driving Videos

Parliamentary Scrutiny of Social Media and Dangerous Driving Content

DUBLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A parliamentary committee has asked TikTok to explain how it removes content that "glorifies ... illegal activity" on Irish roads after the head of police said young people were driving on the wrong side of motorways for social media likes.

Five male teenagers died in a crash on Sunday while driving on the wrong side of a motorway, seriously injuring three women and a child in another car who were travelling to Dublin Airport, police said.

Footage purporting to be taken from the car, and from other cars engaged in dangerous activity, has been shared widely on social media.

Lawmakers Demand Accountability from TikTok

"In the aftermath of this tragedy, serious questions have arisen about the circulation of social media content which appears to glorify dangerous and illegal behaviour on our roads," said lawmaker Alan Kelly, chair of the committee for arts, media, communications, culture and sport.

"We need meaningful action from social media platforms," he said.

TikTok's Response and Regulatory Pressure

A spokesperson for TikTok declined to comment on the invite. Earlier this week it said it was closely monitoring content related to the five deaths and was removing videos and accounts that break its rules.

Ireland's media regulator said on Tuesday it had also asked TikTok for a "full account" of what measures it has taken over risky and reckless driving content on its platform.

Escalating Social Media Trends Among Youths

Gangs Trying to Outdo Each Other

GANGS TRYING TO OUTDO EACH OTHER

A body representing police officers has said numerous gangs of male youths have been trying to outdo each other with social media videos of interactions with police and driving against traffic on motorways.

Government and Police Response

The government has promised police any resources they need and has proposed making driving the wrong way down a motorway a separate offence. Irish police said they plan to introduce vehicle-pursuit training to officers before the end of the year.

Justice Minister's Warning

Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan warned anyone considering intentionally driving the wrong way down a motorway: "You'll end up in jail or you'll end up in a grave."

(Writing by Conor Humphries)