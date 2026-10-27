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Orange raises 2026 profit outlook as markets outside France power growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Orange raises 2026 profit outlook as markets outside France power growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Orange Lifts 2026 Profit Outlook as International Markets Drive Growth

Orange's Financial Performance and International Expansion

Upgraded Profit Target for 2026

Oct 27 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange lifted its 2026 core profit growth target to above 4.5% on Tuesday, citing strength in Africa, Poland and Spain.

International Markets Fuel Revenue Growth

Performance in Africa, Poland, and Spain

The raised profit outlook, which compares to a previous goal of above 4%, rests on growth outside France. Third-quarter revenue rose 14.2% in Africa and the Middle East and 7.9% in Poland, against 0.5% at home. Orange is counting on that growth to fund cash returns and the planned SFR takeover while its home market barely grows.

Spanish Unit's Contribution

Orange España, the Spanish unit renamed from MasOrange last month, posted a 3.5% revenue jump to €1.91 billion ($2.13 billion) in its first quarter fully consolidated into group accounts.

Group Financial Highlights

Overall Revenue and Profit Metrics

Group revenue grew 3.6% on a comparable basis to €12.19 billion, Orange said in the statement.

Core Profit and Cash Flow

EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases, a core profit measure widely used by telcos, rose 4.6% to €4.14 billion, beating a company-provided consensus of €4.10 billion. Operating cash flow increased by 8.8% over the first nine months of the year.

Cybersecurity Segment Performance

Orange Cyberdefense, the group's cybersecurity arm, booked €1 billion in nine-month revenue selling its threat-detection platform in nine European countries, up 12.2% from a year ago.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8946 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Core profit (EBITDAaL) growth target raised from above 4% to above 4.5%, thanks to strong international markets (Africa, Poland, Spain)
  • Third‑quarter revenue: up 14.2% in Africa & Middle East, 7.9% in Poland, 0.5% in France; Spain (Orange España) revenue rose 3.5% to €1.91 billion
  • Consolidated Q3 EBITDAaL up 4.6% to €4.14 billion, beating consensus (€4.10 billion); nine‑month operating cash flow grew 8.8%; Orange Cyberdefense nine‑month revenue reached €1 billion (+12.2%)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Orange's new profit target for 2026?
Orange has raised its 2026 core profit growth target to above 4.5%, compared to a previous goal of over 4%.
Which regions contributed most to Orange's revenue growth?
Africa, the Middle East, and Poland contributed the most, with revenue rising 14.2% and 7.9% respectively.
How did Orange España perform in its first consolidated quarter?
Orange España saw a 3.5% revenue increase to €1.91 billion in its first fully consolidated quarter within group accounts.
What was Orange's quarterly group revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization?
Group revenue rose 3.6% to €12.19 billion, and earnings (EBITDAaL) increased 4.6% to €4.14 billion.
How much did Orange Cyberdefense record in nine-month revenue?
Orange Cyberdefense booked €1 billion in nine-month revenue, a 12.2% increase compared to the previous year.

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