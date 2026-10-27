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Porsche posts profit rebound as restructuring starts to deliver - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Porsche posts profit rebound as restructuring starts to deliver

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Porsche Sees Profit Rebound Amid Restructuring and Strategic Shift

Porsche's Financial Recovery and Strategic Realignment

By Rachel More

Profit Recovery in 2024

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's sports car maker Porsche on Tuesday reported a recovery in profit in the first nine months of the year, in an early sign CEO Michael Leiters' turnaround plan to downsize and retreat from China is yielding results.

Leadership and Restructuring Efforts

CEO Michael Leiters' Appointment

Leiters took office at the start of the year. Porsche's supervisory board appointed him to change course after the group's electrification strategy failed to take off, resulting in €2.7 billion ($3.0 billion) in restructuring costs.

Strategic Shift and Investor Communication

Leiters fleshed out his strategy for the automaker to investors earlier this month. He plans more customisation and exclusive higher-margin models, which will shrink the group, but should increase profits.

Sales Performance and Model Focus

Flagship 911 Drives Growth

Tuesday's results showed a 12% increase in sales of its high-margin flagship 911 car, the only model in Porsche's portfolio for which sales rose over the first nine months of the year.

Comments from Leadership

"We are implementing our strategic realignment consistently and at a rapid pace. Our focus is on our core business, a competitive cost structure and a sustainable increase in our profitability," Leiters said.

"With the measures already implemented, we are creating the conditions to position Porsche as a stronger, more focused and more profitable company in the long term."

Financial Results and Market Challenges

Operating Profit and Return on Sales

Nine-month operating profit of €1.74 billion followed a weak prior-year result of €40 million, when the carmaker was hit by increased costs largely related to its halted electrification strategy, the company said.

China Market Impact and Group Restructuring

Declining sales in China have also depressed the results of Porsche as well as parent Volkswagen and fellow subsidiary Audi, prompting a restructuring of the group.

Return on Sales Improvement

Porsche's operating return on sales hit a record low of 1.1% in 2025 but improved to 6.9% in the nine-month period, within a targeted range of 5.5% to 7.5% for the full year.

($1 = 0.8946 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More; Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Friederike Heine and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Operating profit rebounded sharply from just €40 million last year to €1.74 billion in the first nine months, lifting return on sales from 1.1% to 6.9%
  • Leiters’ strategy—shifting to higher‑margin models like the 911, customisation, and scaling back EV ambitions—has started delivering results
  • Porsche reaffirmed full‑year targets and is pursuing long‑term goals of 10–15% operating margin and break‑even below 200,000 units

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving Porsche's recent profit rebound?
Porsche's profit rebound is driven by CEO Michael Leiters' restructuring strategy, focusing on downsizing, higher-margin models, and a retreat from China.
What was Porsche's operating profit for the first nine months?
Porsche reported a nine-month operating profit of €1.74 billion, recovering from a weak prior-year result.
How has Porsche's sales in China affected its results?
Declining sales in China have depressed results, prompting Porsche and parent Volkswagen to restructure their operations.
Which Porsche model saw a sales increase?
Sales of Porsche's high-margin flagship 911 car rose by 12% over the first nine months, the only model in its portfolio with a sales increase.
What is Porsche's current operating return on sales?
Porsche's operating return on sales improved to 6.9% in the nine-month period, within its targeted range of 5.5% to 7.5% for the full year.

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