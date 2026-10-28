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Merz invites Japan to back trade alliance as China asks Germany to be 'rational' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Merz invites Japan to back trade alliance as China asks Germany to be 'rational'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Germany Invites Japan to Form Global Trade Alliance as China Responds

Germany's Call for a Global Trade Alliance and International Reactions

By Andreas Rinke

Chancellor Merz's Proposal to Japan

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday urged Japan to back a proposed global alliance to defend rules-based trade that he has been touting during a week-long Asia trip.

Alliance of Like-Minded Partners

An alliance of "like-minded partners" would help countries resist the growing use of tariffs and economic coercion, he told a business summit in Tokyo, according to prepared remarks.

Coordinated Response to Trade Violations

"Should the rules of the global trading system be violated by others, or should economic coercion be employed, we could coordinate our actions within the alliance and present a united front," he said, an apparent reference to the US and China.

China's Response to the Proposal

In responding to Merz's proposal, China said it hoped Germany and the EU would be "objective and rational" and that it was committed to working with all parties to maintain the stability of trade and supply chains.

International Context and Economic Implications

Echoes of Canadian Prime Minister's Call

Merz's initiative echoes calls by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney this year for the world's middle powers to work more closely together to counter pressure from larger economies.

Metaphor of Global Economic Influence

"If we move forward together, the question will no longer be whether we are 'on the menu' or 'sitting at the table'," Merz said, invoking a line used by Carney during his January speech.

"Because in that case, the restaurant itself belongs to us."

Germany's Trade Relations with China

Germany sees China as both a massive trading partner and a strategic rival. Coinciding with Merz's visit, a report said Germany's trade deficit with Asia-Pacific is set to hit a record of nearly €146 billion ($163 billion) in 2026 as falling exports to China outweigh growing sales elsewhere in the region.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz proposes a middle‑power trade alliance with Japan to present a united front against tariffs and coercive economic tactics.
  • China responded by urging Germany and the EU to be “objective and rational,” while reaffirming its commitment to trade and supply‑chain stability.
  • Germany’s Asia‑Pacific trade deficit is projected to hit a record €146 billion in 2026, driven by slumping exports to China, amplifying urgency behind Merz’s initiative.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did German Chancellor Merz propose during his visit to Tokyo?
Merz proposed a global alliance of like-minded partners to defend rules-based trade and resist economic coercion.
How did China respond to Germany's trade alliance proposal?
China asked Germany and the EU to be objective and rational and expressed its commitment to maintaining stable trade and supply chains.
Why is Germany seeking alliances on trade?
Germany is facing increasing use of tariffs and economic coercion and wants to coordinate with other nations to defend global trading rules.
Whose remarks did Merz’s initiative echo?
Merz’s initiative echoed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's calls for cooperation among middle powers.

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