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Finance

OPmobility lowers 2026 targets, to cut 770 jobs in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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OPmobility Cuts 770 Jobs and Lowers Financial Targets for 2026 in Europe

OPmobility Announces Major Restructuring Amid Challenging Market Conditions

By Jerome Terroy

Oct 7 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker OPmobility lowered its 2026 financial targets on Wednesday and said it would cut about 770 jobs in Europe amid a sharper-than-expected deterioration in automotive market conditions.

Key Financial Targets and Performance

Here are some more details:    

2026 Financial Outlook

• OPmobility targets a 2026 operating margin of 430 million euros to 450 million euros, and free cash flow exceeding 220 million euros ($246.27 million)

2025 Performance Recap

• Its free cash flow had reached 297 million euros in 2025, while operating margin was 490 million euros

Workforce Reductions and Facility Closures

Job Cuts by Country

• The supplier plans to eliminate about 460 positions in Germany and 310 in France to address excess industrial capacity and adapt to market needs

Site Closures

• The measures will lead to the closure of two R&D facilities in France and the shutdown of its Sterbfritz exterior parts plant in Germany

Restructuring Costs and Strategic Adjustments

Financial Impact of Restructuring

• The company expects restructuring costs of 120 million euros to 130 million euros in 2026 related to measures aimed at adapting its industrial footprint, improving competitiveness and streamlining R&D operations

Market Factors Influencing Decisions

Global and Regional Market Challenges

• OPmobility cited lower global auto production forecasts, customer activity adjustments in Europe and delays in the hydrogen mobility market, including project cancellations in the US and Europe, for adjusting its roadmap and 2026 targets

($1 = 0.8933 euros)

(Reporting by Jerome Terroy in Gdansk; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • OPmobility now forecasts a 2026 operating margin of €430–450 million and free cash flow exceeding €220 million, down from €490 million margin and €297 million cash flow in 2025. (webdisclosure.fr)
  • The company plans to cut around 770 jobs—460 in Germany and 310 in France—while closing two R&D centers in France and shutting its Sterbfritz exterior plant in Germany. (webdisclosure.fr)
  • Restructuring will cost €120–130 million in 2026. The revisions reflect deteriorating automotive production forecasts, lower European customer activity, and delays or cancellations in hydrogen mobility projects in Europe and the U.S. (webdisclosure.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs is OPmobility cutting in Europe?
OPmobility is cutting about 770 jobs in Europe, with 460 positions in Germany and 310 in France.
Why did OPmobility lower its 2026 financial targets?
The company cited worsening automotive market conditions, including lower global auto production and delays in hydrogen mobility market projects.
What new financial targets has OPmobility set for 2026?
OPmobility aims for a 2026 operating margin of 430-450 million euros and free cash flow exceeding 220 million euros.
Which OPmobility facilities are being affected by the restructuring?
Two R&D facilities in France and the Sterbfritz exterior parts plant in Germany will be closed.
What are the expected restructuring costs for OPmobility in 2026?
Restructuring costs are expected to range from 120 million euros to 130 million euros in 2026.

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