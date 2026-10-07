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Anglo American threatens to close Brazilian nickel operation if EU blocks sale to MMG - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Anglo American threatens to close Brazilian nickel operation if EU blocks sale to MMG

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Anglo American May Close Brazilian Nickel Operation if EU Blocks MMG Sale

By Foo Yun Chee

Potential Closure of Anglo American's Brazilian Nickel Operation Amid EU Antitrust Scrutiny

BRUSSELS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British mining company Anglo American will likely shut down its Brazilian nickel operation if EU antitrust regulators block its sale to Hong Kong-listed mining and metals company MMG, its chief operating officer will warn regulators at a closed hearing on Thursday, according to prepared comments obtained by Reuters.

Anglo American's Arguments to the European Commission

Anglo American Brazil COO Ruben Fernandes and Cristina Morgan, the company's chief financial officer in Brazil, will seek to convince the European Commission that the $500 million deal with MMG will not hurt European stainless steel producers.

EU Concerns Over Nickel Supply

The Commission, which is the EU antitrust watchdog, had last month warned that MMG may divert the supply away from Europe to the detriment of its stainless steel producers. The case comes amidst EU concerns about the bloc's reliance on China for critical minerals.

Potential Consequences of Regulatory Block

"The protracted regulatory review has already caused considerable uncertainty locally, but the consequences of the EC prohibiting the sale of the business would be very troubling," Fernandes will tell regulators, according to remarks seen by Reuters.

"Recognising that MMG is the only credible buyer that we identified, and given our commitment to exit our nickel business more than two years ago, we will have little option but to head towards 'care and maintenance' as the pathway to closure in the event that the Commission prohibits the sale to MMG," he will say.

Seeking Practical Solutions

According to the prepared remarks, he will tell regulators that it is possible to find a practical solution that will address the EU concerns.

MMG's Credentials and Commitment to Europe

Morgan will underline MMG's credentials as a credible buyer who will continue to serve customers in Europe.

Selection Process and Responsible Operations

"The selection process scrutinised the prospective bidder's operational capabilities and track record of operating responsibly, ability to develop future projects and intentions for our employees, fair value, along with the ability to fund the acquisition," she will tell the EU watchdog.

"MMG is a fellow ICMM member, is well known to us and has that track record of being a responsible operator and offering deliverable value for the investment," she will say, referring to the industry body the International Council on Mining and Metals.

Hearing and Final Arguments

MMG's executive general manager of corporate relations Troy Hey will also be at the hearing arguing for the merits of the deal to senior Commission officials and lawyers.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • Anglo American’s Brazil COO Ruben Fernandes warned regulators at a closed EU hearing on Oct 7 that a prohibition of the sale to MMG would likely drive the Brazilian nickel operation into care and maintenance, signaling a de facto closure of the unit if the deal is blocked.
  • EU competition watchdog issued a Statement of Objections in mid‑September, citing fears that MMG—controlled by China Minmetals—could divert low‑carbon ferronickel away from European stainless‑steel customers, heightening concerns about the bloc’s dependence on non‑EU critical minerals.
  • MMG disputes the Commission’s position, noting the acquisition would introduce a new competitor into the global ferronickel market, maintain supply continuity via existing contracts, and support European customers, while the deal has already passed other regulatory hurdles and is now under final EU review.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Anglo American considering closing its Brazilian nickel operation?
Anglo American says it will likely close the operation if EU regulators block its sale to MMG, as MMG is the only credible buyer identified.
What concerns does the EU have about the sale to MMG?
The EU is concerned MMG may divert nickel supply away from Europe, which could negatively impact European stainless steel producers.
How much is the sale of Anglo American's Brazilian nickel operation to MMG worth?
The deal is valued at $500 million.
What arguments are Anglo American officials making to EU regulators?
Officials argue that MMG is a responsible buyer and that blocking the deal would create uncertainty and potentially force closure of the mine.
Who else is supporting the sale at the EU hearing?
MMG's executive general manager of corporate relations, Troy Hey, will also argue for the merits of the deal.

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