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EU envoys approve new Russia sanctions listings, diplomats say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU envoys approve new Russia sanctions listings, diplomats say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Sanctions International Relations

EU Approves Over 1,600 New Russia Sanctions Including Missile Producers

EU Expands Sanctions Targeting Russian Military and Political Sectors

By Julia Payne

Details of the New Sanctions

BRUSSELS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - European Union envoys approved on Wednesday 1,646 new designations under the bloc's sanctions regime for Russia, with the majority focused on the country's military industrial complex, three EU diplomats said. 

Focus on Missile Production and Supply Chains

More than half of the newly added entities and individuals are involved in the chain of production of Russia's ballistic missiles, such as the 9M723 Iskander-M, which ​can only be intercepted by US-made Patriot air defence systems.

Ukraine has virtually run out of these interceptors as the US military diverts resources to the Gulf, and Russia has seized on this vulnerability to ramp up ballistic missile strikes.

Entities Involved in Missile and Drone Manufacturing

The designations include a range of entities involved in missile testing and research as well as the production of solid fuels and rocket engines for Russia's Iskander system. The EU is also targeting producers of specialised textiles and synthetic and carbon fibres used across a range of different missile systems, one of the sources specified.

In addition, the list has drone manufacturers, shipyards that service submarines and 77 Russian politicians who ran for parliamentary seats in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

Implementation and Broader Impacts

The sanctions will be formally adopted when EU foreign ministers meet on Monday.

Russian Response and Diesel Export Ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week Moscow would not resume diesel exports - currently banned until the end of October - to global markets until sanctions are lifted.

The global diesel market has tightened due to the Iran war, which, combined with the loss of Russian diesel after Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries, triggered shortages in Russia.

Sanctions on North Korean Entities

The EU, concerned about strengthening links between Russia and North Korea, also added seven North Korean entities and individuals linked to Moscow's war effort. In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia struck Ukraine with North Korean missiles for the first time in nearly a year after an apparent stock replenishment.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Inti Landauro and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • This is the largest batch of EU sanctions since Russia’s full‑scale invasion, with over half targeting ballistic missile production (notably Iskander weapons systems) and related technologies (pravda.com.ua).
  • EU also included drone manufacturers, shipyards servicing submarines, missile-related textiles and fibres, plus 77 Russian political figures and seven North Korean entities tied to Russia’s war effort (pravda.com.ua).
  • The sanctions await formal adoption by EU foreign ministers on October 12, and come amid Russia’s extended diesel export ban (through end‑October), which has tightened global fuel markets; Putin has pledged not to resume exports until sanctions lift (pravda.com.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new Russia sanctions did the EU approve?
EU envoys approved 1,646 new designations under its sanctions regime for Russia.
What sectors do the new EU sanctions target in Russia?
The sanctions mainly target Russia's military industrial complex, focusing on missile production and related industries.
Which missile systems are affected by the EU's sanctions?
Entities involved in the production of ballistic missiles such as the 9M723 Iskander-M are included.
Why is the EU also sanctioning North Korean entities?
The EU is concerned about growing links between Russia and North Korea, especially regarding military cooperation.
When will the new EU sanctions be formally adopted?
The sanctions will be formally adopted when EU foreign ministers meet on Monday.

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