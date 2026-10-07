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Lebanon's Hezbollah gets $200 million from Iran to help displaced, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lebanon's Hezbollah gets $200 million from Iran to help displaced, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Hezbollah Gets $200 Million from Iran to Support Displaced Lebanese Families

Iranian Financial Aid and Its Impact on Displaced Lebanese Families

(Corrects paragraph 5 to reflect that request for comment was sent to US Treasury Department, not State Department)

By Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily

Background of the Financial Transfer

BEIRUT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hezbollah has received $200 million from Iran to help Lebanese displaced by this year’s war with Israel, two people with direct knowledge of the transfer said, the first significant aid from the group to supporters who bore the brunt of the conflict.

Hezbollah received the cash last month despite a tightening US economic chokehold on Iran and increasing difficulties in getting funds to Tehran's Lebanese ally, said the people.

Intermediaries who moved the money charged a 20% fee, reflecting the risks of dealing with the group, they said. One said this was four times the normal fee.

Asked for comment, a Hezbollah official said an amount had been secured and a plan for distributing it would be announced in the coming days, without elaborating on the source of the funds.

The Iranian foreign ministry, Iran's permanent mission in Geneva, the US Treasury Department and the Lebanese government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Consequences of the Conflict and Displacement

Israel’s bombardment and invasion of Lebanon uprooted hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah’s Shi’ite Muslim constituents after the group entered the regional war in support of Iran on March 2.

But those displaced have so far received little to no assistance from Hezbollah, an armed group founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982 which has suffered heavy Israeli blows in two wars since 2024 and is designated a terrorist group by Washington.

Hezbollah's Aid Plan

AIDING 50,000 FAMILIES

Hezbollah would use the funds to pay an initial $3,000 per family, and priority will go to those whose villages have been destroyed or are inaccessible due to Israeli occupation, the sources said. These number around 50,000 families, one of the sources said.

Iran's Ongoing Support and Political Implications

Iran has maintained financial support to Hezbollah through years of crippling US sanctions: it transferred $1 ​billion to the group in the first 10 months of 2025, according to the US Treasury Department.

Tehran has never acknowledged financing Hezbollah. Iran's policy of funding regional proxies has stirred domestic protester anger against the clerical rulers in the past and could prove particularly sensitive at a time of worsening hardship in Iran.

Iran had promised Hezbollah more funding after Tehran signed an interim deal with Washington in June that allowed Iran to sell its oil, Reuters reported at the time. That agreement collapsed in July.

Washington has since intensified economic pressure on Iran, tightening sanctions and imposing a naval blockade to block Iranian oil exports.

Hezbollah's Local Support and Reconstruction Efforts

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said in a speech last month that the group would soon contribute to a project aimed at housing thousands of people displaced by the war, using “available resources and donations”, without elaborating.

Hezbollah's ability to fund local services and provide post-conflict aid has helped shore up its support in the past. Following a war with Israel in 2006, the group immediately handed out large cash payments to those impacted and moved swiftly to help rebuild Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold.

But this time there has been little sign of reconstruction. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said last month that the total reconstruction costs from the two wars since 2024 could exceed $27 billion.

The Cost and Challenges of War

Obstacles in Moving Funds

A COSTLY WAR

The two sources provided no details on how the money got to Lebanon.

One of them said it was increasingly difficult for Hezbollah to move funds via financial companies that once processed such transfers. Such firms based in Iraq and Dubai were no longer an option, and they were also now under pressure in Turkey, this source said.

Hezbollah’s Financial Priorities

Hezbollah’s foes believed money was currently the group’s “oxygen”, the source added. Despite the difficulties securing funding, the group had not stopped paying its fighters and the family members of those killed in combat, this source said.

Impact on the Shi’ite Community and Casualties

In Lebanon, the war has inflicted a heavy price on the Shi’ite Muslim community from which Hezbollah draws support. Israel has razed villages across a swathe of territory it has seized in the south, saying it aims to shield northern Israel from Hezbollah attack.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,300 people since March 2, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. Its toll does not say how many combatants may be among the dead. Hezbollah has not disclosed figures on its war dead. Reuters reported on May 4 that several thousand Hezbollah fighters had been killed in the war.

(Writing by Tom PerryEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Hezbollah secured $200 million from Iran last month to provide roughly $3,000 per displaced family, targeting ~50,000 vulnerable households. (cyprus-mail.com)
  • Intermediaries charged unusually high 20% transfer fees—quadruple the norm—highlighting risks under increased US sanctions on Iran and its proxies. (cyprus-mail.com)
  • This marks Hezbollah’s first major humanitarian cash infusion in 2026; Iran had already funneled $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2025, per US Treasury data. (cyprus-mail.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money did Hezbollah receive from Iran to aid displaced families?
Hezbollah received $200 million from Iran to help Lebanese families displaced by the 2024 war with Israel.
Why is moving funds to Hezbollah becoming more difficult?
Increasing US sanctions and financial sector scrutiny have made it harder to transfer money to Hezbollah, with intermediaries charging much higher fees due to increased risks.
How will the $200 million be distributed to displaced Lebanese families?
Hezbollah plans to distribute initial payments of $3,000 per family, prioritizing those from destroyed or occupied villages, targeting around 50,000 families.
What impact have US sanctions had on Iran’s financial support to Hezbollah?
US sanctions and naval blockades have tightened economic pressure on Iran, making it more challenging to fund its regional allies like Hezbollah.
What is the estimated reconstruction cost for Lebanon following recent conflicts?
Lebanon’s Prime Minister stated that reconstruction costs from the two wars since 2024 could exceed $27 billion.

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