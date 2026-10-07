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China rejects EU request for voluntary hybrid car export curbs, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China rejects EU request for voluntary hybrid car export curbs, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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China Turns Down EU Push for Voluntary Hybrid Car Export Limits

China-EU Negotiations on Hybrid Car Export Controls

China Rejects Voluntary Export Curbs

Oct 7 (Reuters) - China has rejected a European Union request for voluntary curbs on hybrid car exports as the two sides enter the last stretch of negotiations to avoid a trade conflict, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

EU Seeks Alternative Measures

Unilateral EU Import Cap Proposal

The European Commission now hopes to get Beijing to accept a unilateral EU measure to cap hybrid imports instead, the newspaper added, citing two diplomats briefed on the plan.

Verification of Reports

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce said voluntary export restrictions breach WTO rules and fair competition principles, and firmly opposed the EU’s request (english.scio.gov.cn).
  • EU had proposed limiting China’s hybrid vehicle exports to roughly 15% of its market (down from over one‑third) to avoid a trade war and curb deindustrialisation (archive.vn).
  • With China spurning the voluntary curb proposal, the EU may pivot to enforcing a unilateral import cap under its own measures to rebalance trade (archive.vn)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What request from the EU did China reject?
China rejected the EU's request to impose voluntary curbs on hybrid car exports.
What is the EU's alternative plan after China’s rejection?
The EU hopes to impose a unilateral measure to cap hybrid car imports from China instead.
Why are China and the EU negotiating hybrid car export terms?
They are negotiating to avoid a trade conflict over hybrid car exports and imports.
What source first reported this news?
The Financial Times first reported the rejection, citing two diplomats.

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