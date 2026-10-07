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Tanzania gold mine deaths at centre of case against London accreditor of refiners - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tanzania gold mine deaths at centre of case against London accreditor of refiners

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Markets Mining Human Rights

Tanzania Gold Mine Deaths Central to Landmark Case Against LBMA in London Court

By Polina Devitt

Landmark Lawsuit Over Tanzanian Gold Mine Fatalities

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The alleged fatal shootings of two illegal artisanal miners, identified only as ZZZ and ZZY, at Tanzania's North Mara gold mine are at the heart of a lawsuit against the London Bullion Market Association that began in London on Wednesday, court documents from both sides showed.

Background of the Case

The six-week trial is testing whether the LBMA, an industry body, can be held responsible for alleged human rights abuses linked to gold supply chains. The LBMA rejects the claim.

Claimants' Arguments

The claimants said the LBMA did not control the Tanzanian police but argued this does not preclude a duty of care with regard to the supply chain.

The claimants said in the court documents the two young men were self-employed artisanal miners and farmers who supplemented their income through unlicensed, illegal mining.

According to the claimants, both were shot by police while fleeing the mine in separate incidents in 2019 and neither posed a threat.

Representatives of Tanzania's police did not respond to requests for comment.

Pattern of Excessive Force

The claimants argue the deaths were part of a wider pattern of excessive force against local residents entering the mine in search of gold-bearing material.

LBMA's Defense

The LBMA, meanwhile, points to North Mara's long history of large-scale incursions by illegal miners, sometimes involving hundreds or even thousands of people. Court documents say trespassers have at times carried machetes.

Details of the Incidents

In ZZZ's case, the claimants say he had left his panga, or machete, at home and was unarmed when police opened fire. In ZZY's case, relatives and witnesses allege he was shot in the back while running away, court documents say.

They also reject an illegality defence, saying trespassers do not lose the protection of common law and that any use of force must remain reasonable.

LBMA's Concerns Over Evidence

The LBMA, however, highlights what it describes as evidential gaps. In court filings, it says the claimants have not sought incident records or reports from the Tanzanian police, citing concerns over reprisals, and have not produced medical evidence or post-mortem reports to support key allegations surrounding the deaths.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; additional reporting by Maxwell Akalaare AdombilaEditing by Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • The families of two artisanal miners killed in 2019 at North Mara mine are suing LBMA in London, alleging it owed a duty of care by certifying gold as "clean" despite serious human rights abuse allegations.
  • LBMA rejects liability, arguing it accredits refiners, not mines or police, and had no operational control over events in Tanzania.
  • The case is groundbreaking: if LBMA is found responsible, it could set a precedent for liability of certification bodies across global supply chains.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main issue in the lawsuit involving the LBMA?
The case centers on whether the London Bullion Market Association can be held responsible for alleged human rights abuses linked to fatalities of artisanal miners at Tanzania’s North Mara gold mine.
Who were ZZZ and ZZY in the Tanzania gold mine case?
ZZZ and ZZY were self-employed artisanal miners and farmers allegedly shot and killed by police in separate incidents at the North Mara gold mine in 2019.
What claims are made about police conduct at North Mara mine?
Claimants argue the deaths were part of a wider pattern of excessive force by police against local residents entering the mine for gold-bearing material.
How does the LBMA respond to the lawsuit's allegations?
The LBMA rejects the claims, citing evidential gaps such as lack of incident records, medical evidence, and post-mortem reports supporting the key allegations.
What is the significance of supply chain responsibility in this case?
The lawsuit tests whether accrediting bodies like the LBMA could be held accountable for human rights abuses occurring within global gold supply chains.

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