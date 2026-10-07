GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
France to release 10 million barrels of diesel from stocks, French PM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

France to release 10 million barrels of diesel from stocks, French PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Markets

France to Release 10 Million Barrels of Diesel to Ease Fuel Prices

France's Strategic Diesel Release to Address Fuel Price Surge

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - France will release 10 million barrels of diesel from its strategic stocks to try to ease tight supplies amid surging energy prices stemming from the wars in Iran and in Ukraine, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday, confirming a report by Franceinfo radio.

Government Response to Energy Crisis

Emergency G7 Meeting and Strategic Reserve Mobilization

"Last Friday, President (Emmanuel) Macron convened an emergency meeting of the G7, which decided to mobilize strategic reserves in a coordinated manner. As part of this effort, we will make 10 million barrels of diesel from our reserves available to distributors in France," Lecornu said in a national address.

Expected Impact on Diesel Prices

Lecornu said the move "will automatically lower prices at the pump by an estimated amount ranging from 0.12 to 0.18 euros per liter of diesel."

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Michel Rose, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Key Takeaways

  • France, as G7 president, is contributing 10 million barrels of diesel to a coordinated G7 release of up to 100 million barrels under IEA oversight (elysee.fr)
  • The measure aims to lower diesel prices at the pump by approximately €0.12–0.18 per litre; French government sources indicate an average reduction of €0.15–0.18 over a three‑month period (info.gouv.fr)
  • Analysts note that while such diesel releases can yield immediate price relief—up to around €0.10–0.15 per litre—this remains a short‑term fix amid ongoing supply constraints due to the wars in Iran and Ukraine (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France releasing 10 million barrels of diesel from its reserves?
France is releasing diesel from its strategic stocks to ease tight supplies and address surging energy prices caused by the wars in Iran and Ukraine.
Who announced the diesel release in France?
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced the release of 10 million barrels of diesel from strategic reserves.
How much could the diesel price decrease due to France's move?
The diesel price is expected to drop by 0.12 to 0.18 euros per liter.
Which international group coordinated the reserve mobilization?
The G7 coordinated the mobilization of strategic reserves, as decided at an emergency meeting convened by President Emmanuel Macron.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Anglo-Teck merger, nickel sale are test cases for navigating geopolitical complexities, CEO says

Anglo-Teck merger, nickel sale are test cases for navigating geopolitical complexities, CEO says

Image for Russia says plague institute worker's death does not risk an epidemic

Russia says plague institute worker's death does not risk an epidemic

Image for Tanzania gold mine deaths at centre of case against London accreditor of refiners

Tanzania gold mine deaths at centre of case against London accreditor of refiners

Image for Halozyme wins court order to block Merck's injected Keytruda in select European markets

Halozyme wins court order to block Merck's injected Keytruda in select European markets

Image for Anglo American threatens to close Brazilian nickel operation if EU blocks sale to MMG

Anglo American threatens to close Brazilian nickel operation if EU blocks sale to MMG

Image for EU envoys approve new Russia sanctions listings, diplomats say

EU envoys approve new Russia sanctions listings, diplomats say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil prices settle down as IEA agrees to accelerate oil stock release
Oil prices settle down as IEA agrees to accelerate oil stock release
Image for At least 25 killed in Ukraine, Zelenskiy condemns one of Russia's most 'vile strikes'
At least 25 killed in Ukraine, Zelenskiy condemns one of Russia's most 'vile strikes'
Image for Exclusive-Britain's BBC, Channel 4 discuss broader tie-up to cut costs, sources say
Exclusive-Britain's BBC, Channel 4 discuss broader tie-up to cut costs, sources say
Image for Houthis attack Aden airport as fighting intensifies in Yemen
Houthis attack Aden airport as fighting intensifies in Yemen
Image for Microsoft brings more AI to PCs as it challenges Apple
Microsoft brings more AI to PCs as it challenges Apple
Image for Exclusive-Lebanon's Hezbollah gets $200 million from Iran to help displaced, sources say
Exclusive-Lebanon's Hezbollah gets $200 million from Iran to help displaced, sources say
Image for France to be 'strategic' on new debt issues, finance minister tells WSJ
France to be 'strategic' on new debt issues, finance minister tells WSJ
Image for OPmobility lowers 2026 targets, to cut 770 jobs in Europe
OPmobility lowers 2026 targets, to cut 770 jobs in Europe
Image for South Korea denies Ukrainian report that it eased Russia's fuel crisis
South Korea denies Ukrainian report that it eased Russia's fuel crisis
Image for UK's Aberdeen to halve Standard Life stake to about 5.2%
UK's Aberdeen to halve Standard Life stake to about 5.2%
Image for World shares, euro slide as high oil prices, fiscal worries linger
World shares, euro slide as high oil prices, fiscal worries linger
Image for Some G20 trade ministers sign US-led statement denouncing excess factory capacity
Some G20 trade ministers sign US-led statement denouncing excess factory capacity
View All Finance Posts