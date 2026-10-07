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France is considering more shorter-term debt issuance, finance minister tells WSJ - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France is considering more shorter-term debt issuance, finance minister tells WSJ

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Debt Markets

France May Issue More Short-Term Debt Amid Rising Borrowing Costs

France's Strategy in Response to Rising Borrowing Costs

Consideration of Shorter-Term Debt Issuance

Oct 7 (Reuters) - France is considering issuing more shorter-term debt, its finance minister Roland Lescure told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Wednesday, as escalating selling pressure on global bonds pushes borrowing costs to multi-decade highs.

Strategic Approach to New Debt Issuance

France would be “strategic” in issuing new debt at a time when demand from investors has been rattled by the country’s deepening financial woes, Lescure told the newspaper.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • France faces surging borrowing costs: 10‑year bond yields are at their highest since 2002 amid global bond market turmoil and widening spreads over Germany (ca.investing.com).
  • The government’s risk premium has climbed sharply—spreads near euro‑zone crisis levels (around 150 basis points)—raising funding costs and prompting a strategic tilt to shorter‑term issuance (investing.com).
  • France’s public debt burden is heavy—over 119 % of GDP—and with growing financing needs and political uncertainty ahead of elections, short‑term issuance could offer flexibility and lower refinancing risk (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France considering more short-term debt issuance?
France is considering more short-term debt issuance due to escalating selling pressure on global bonds and rising borrowing costs.
Who announced the potential increase in France's short-term debt?
Finance minister Roland Lescure announced the consideration in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
What is causing the increase in France’s borrowing costs?
Global bond market volatility and investor concerns over France's financial situation are pushing borrowing costs higher.
How does France plan to approach new debt issuance?
France will take a strategic approach to new debt issuance amid uncertain investor demand.

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