GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
South Korea denies Ukrainian report that it eased Russia's fuel crisis - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

South Korea denies Ukrainian report that it eased Russia's fuel crisis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Economy Sanctions International Relations

South Korea Rejects Ukrainian Claims of Easing Russia’s Fuel Crisis With Exports

South Korea Responds to Ukrainian Accusations

Background of the Accusation

SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's presidential office on Wednesday dismissed a Ukrainian report that Russia has imported petroleum products from South Korean ports, calling the accusation inappropriate.

Ukrainian Official's Statement

Ukraine's top sanctions official, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, said on Tuesday the shipments had eased the impact of a fuel crisis caused by Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Media Reports and Evidence

His comment followed a report by the Guardian newspaper saying that port records and ship-tracking data showed that fuel had been loaded at South Korean ports onto seven tankers, including vessels under British and EU sanctions.

South Korea's Official Response

Sanctions Enforcement

The presidential office said South Korea had "consistently enforced sanctions and export controls against Russia in close coordination with the international community," since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Ongoing Investigations

It added that Seoul was examining the facts and checking for any export control issues, and would take necessary measures if any problems were confirmed.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Heejin Kim; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s sanctions commissioner, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, alleged that Russia imported 176,000 tonnes of petroleum products via South Korean ports—accounting for 31% of its August fuel imports—relieving a fuel crisis triggered by Ukrainian drone attacks. (marketscreener.com)
  • South Korea’s presidential office dismissed the allegations as inappropriate, underscoring its ongoing commitment to enforcing sanctions and export controls in line with the international community. (marketscreener.com)
  • Independent data confirms some fuel shipments: around 30,000 tonnes were sent from Ulsan port to Russia in late July, though officials from both South Korea and Russia declined comment. (bairdmaritime.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What accusation did Ukraine make against South Korea?
Ukraine accused South Korea of exporting petroleum products to Russia, allegedly easing its fuel crisis.
How did South Korea respond to Ukraine's allegations?
South Korea's presidential office dismissed the claims and stated it strictly enforces international sanctions against Russia.
What triggered the report about South Korea's alleged fuel shipments to Russia?
The report was triggered by Ukrainian sanctions officials and followed an investigation by the Guardian using port records and ship-tracking data.
Is South Korea investigating the alleged exports to Russia?
Yes, South Korea stated it is examining the facts and will take action if export control issues are confirmed.
What impact did Ukrainian drone strikes have on Russia?
The strikes caused a fuel crisis in Russia, leading to increased scrutiny of international fuel shipments.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's Pennon seeks £550 million fresh capital as new CEO overhauls utility; shares drop

UK's Pennon seeks £550 million fresh capital as new CEO overhauls utility; shares drop

Image for Russia says it properly informed WHO of plague institute worker's death, blasts media coverage

Russia says it properly informed WHO of plague institute worker's death, blasts media coverage

Image for Kagan and Soai win 2026 Nobel chemistry prize for single molecular mirror creation

Kagan and Soai win 2026 Nobel chemistry prize for single molecular mirror creation

Image for AI companies run virtual drug trials, aim to improve success of human studies

AI companies run virtual drug trials, aim to improve success of human studies

Image for Factbox-Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy sites — what has been hit?

Factbox-Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy sites — what has been hit?

Image for Banks lead FTSE 100 lower as gilt yields, oil prices climb

Banks lead FTSE 100 lower as gilt yields, oil prices climb

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Microsoft, Nvidia CEOs to unveil new AI laptop at San Francisco event 
Microsoft, Nvidia CEOs to unveil new AI laptop at San Francisco event 
Image for Sterling scales 16-month highs against euro as French fiscal concerns mount
Sterling scales 16-month highs against euro as French fiscal concerns mount
Image for Nestle shoots to score younger generation with NBA deal
Nestle shoots to score younger generation with NBA deal
Image for UK's Royal Mail plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs by end-2027
UK's Royal Mail plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs by end-2027
Image for French wine output expected to be lowest this century despite forecast upgrade
French wine output expected to be lowest this century despite forecast upgrade
Image for Northland, Orlen complete turbine installation at Poland's first offshore wind project
Northland, Orlen complete turbine installation at Poland's first offshore wind project
Image for Musk welcomes German backing for Tesla driver assistance tech as group chases EU approval
Musk welcomes German backing for Tesla driver assistance tech as group chases EU approval
Image for Porsche braces for lower sales era, seeks lifeline from luxury
Porsche braces for lower sales era, seeks lifeline from luxury
Image for UK's PRA proposes linking regulatory thresholds to GDP
UK's PRA proposes linking regulatory thresholds to GDP
Image for Mercedes-Benz Q3 car sales fall 8% as China demand weakness persists, EV sales rise 52%
Mercedes-Benz Q3 car sales fall 8% as China demand weakness persists, EV sales rise 52%
Image for Investors pick new darlings and duds as selloff rocks Europe's bond market
Investors pick new darlings and duds as selloff rocks Europe's bond market
Image for German trade industry raises 2026 export growth forecast to 1%
German trade industry raises 2026 export growth forecast to 1%
View All Finance Posts