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Finance

UK's Aberdeen to halve Standard Life stake to about 5.2%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Aberdeen to Reduce Standard Life Stake to 5.2% in Major Restructuring Move

Aberdeen's Strategic Share Sale and Business Restructuring

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Aberdeen said on Wednesday it would sell 52 million shares in insurer Standard Life, halving its stake to about 5.2%, as the British asset manager continues its efforts to simplify its structure.

CEO Jason Windsor's Streamlining Efforts

The sale comes as Aberdeen CEO Jason Windsor pushes to streamline the asset manager and sharpen its focus on wealth and investments, amid volatile markets, fee pressure and shifting investor flows.

Key Details of the Share Sale

Current and Post-Sale Shareholding

• Aberdeen currently holds 104.1 million ordinary shares in the British insurer, or about 10.3% of its issued share capital, and will retain 52.1 million shares after the placing

Impact on Financial Targets and Dividend Policy

• The sale will have no impact on Aberdeen's 2026 targets of adjusted operating profit and net capital generation of at least £300 million ($396.30 million)

• Aberdeen's dividend policy also remains unchanged following the transaction

Plans for Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Debt

• Aberdeen added it expects to redeem £210 million of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt, a form of loss-absorbing capital, at its first call date in December 2026

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7570 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Aberdeen plan reduces its stake in Standard Life from approximately 10.3% to about 5.2% by selling 52 million shares.
  • The sale aligns with CEO Jason Windsor’s strategy to streamline operations and focus on core wealth and investment businesses, amid fee pressure and volatile markets.
  • The transaction does not affect Aberdeen’s 2026 adjusted operating profit and net capital generation target of £300 million, nor its dividend policy, and includes a plan to redeem £210 million of AT1 debt in December 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Standard Life shares is Aberdeen selling?
Aberdeen is selling 52 million shares in Standard Life.
What percentage stake will Aberdeen hold in Standard Life after the sale?
Aberdeen's stake will be reduced to about 5.2% after the sale.
Will Aberdeen's financial targets for 2026 be affected by the sale?
No, Aberdeen's 2026 adjusted operating profit and net capital generation targets remain unchanged.
Is Aberdeen’s dividend policy changing after this transaction?
Aberdeen’s dividend policy remains unchanged following the sale.
When does Aberdeen plan to redeem its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt?
Aberdeen expects to redeem £210 million of AT1 debt at its first call date in December 2026.

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