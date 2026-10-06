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Mattel shares slip as investor urges strategic review

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Mattel Shares Slide as Ariel Investments Calls for Strategic Alternatives

Investor Pressure Mounts on Mattel Amid Strategic Uncertainty

By Neil J Kanatt

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mattel's shares fell about 3% on Tuesday after investor Ariel Investments urged the toymaker to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger or major asset divestiture.

The move adds to mounting pressure on Mattel, which last week announced the departure of chief executive Yvon Kreiz, with the company since attracting fresh takeover interest.

Key Developments and Investor Actions

Here are more details:

Ariel Investments' Stake and Letter

• Ariel, which owns a 5.4% stake, said in a letter that Mattel's shares remain significantly undervalued and that its portfolio could appeal to other toy companies, entertainment companies and private equity firms.

Takeover Interest from Authentic Brands

• Last week, Authentic Brands, whose portfolio includes Reebok, Brooks Brothers and Guess, approached Mattel about a potential acquisition valuing the company at about $6 billion or more, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Previous Strategic Review Pushes

• This is the second time this year an investor has pushed for a strategic review. In May, investor Southeastern Asset Management urged the company to evaluate options including going private or pursuing a sale to Hasbro or a media company.

Mattel's Response and Market Context

Company Statement

• Mattel, which has faced pressure from weakening toy demand and higher tariff-related costs in recent years, said it would "consider the views expressed in Ariel Investments' letter" while "acting in the best interests of all shareholders."

Analyst Perspective

Valuation Debate

• "The debate increasingly comes down to whether Mattel's brands are worth more inside Mattel or in someone else's hands. Investors will want evidence that the whole company is worth more than the sum of its parts," said Brian Jacobsen, Chief Economic Strategist, Annex Wealth Management.

Market Comparison

• Mattel, which is currently trading at $15.65, has a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 10.45, compared with 14.35 for Hasbro, according to data compiled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Neil J Kanatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Ariel Investments, with a 5.4% stake, labeled Mattel’s shares significantly undervalued and recommended exploring strategic options including sale or divestiture — a move echoing prior pressure from Southeastern Asset Management in May (marketscreener.com).
  • Authentic Brands Group has privately approached Mattel with a takeover proposal exceeding $20 per share, valuing the company at around $6 billion — a premium compared to its ~$3.6 billion market capitalization (streetinsider.com).
  • Mattel recently announced CEO Ynon Kreiz’s departure, with Roger Lynch to succeed him by November 2026; this leadership transition could influence the strategic review and complicate potential deal dynamics (boursorama.com).
  • Mattel faces headwinds such as weak toy demand and tariff-related costs, while investor sentiment hinges on whether the company's IP-driven brands are more valuable intact or via divestiture (boursorama.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mattel shares fall recently?
Mattel shares fell about 3% after Ariel Investments urged the company to consider strategic alternatives such as a sale, merger, or asset divestiture.
What is Ariel Investments' stake in Mattel?
Ariel Investments owns a 5.4% stake in Mattel.
Who approached Mattel for a potential acquisition?
Authentic Brands, which owns brands like Reebok and Brooks Brothers, approached Mattel about a possible acquisition.
What strategic options has Mattel been urged to consider?
Mattel has been encouraged to explore selling the company, merging, major asset divestitures, or going private.
How does Mattel's valuation compare to Hasbro?
Mattel trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 10.45, while Hasbro is at 14.35.

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