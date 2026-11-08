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Nvidia opens probe after report of CEO Huang's relationship with alleged Chinese spy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia opens probe after report of CEO Huang's relationship with alleged Chinese spy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 8, 2026

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Nvidia Launches Probe into CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Chinese Spy Ties

Independent Investigation and Allegations Against Jensen Huang

Initiation of the Investigation

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nvidia said on Sunday it is initiating an independent investigation after a media report alleged CEO Jensen Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

Jensen Huang's Admission and Statement to Employees

In a message to Nvidia employees, Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility" for his actions.

Background on the Allegations

US Authorities' Investigation

The New York Times reported last month that US authorities were investigating Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, which buys AI chips from Nvidia. US authorities have scrutinized Megaspeed over suspicions it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China.

Nvidia Board's Response

"The NVIDIA Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation," Nvidia said.

Scope and Support of the Inquiry

Company's Position

The company said on Sunday that, while its board has no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, its inquiry will examine all available information.

Huang's Cooperation

Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it, it added.

Huang's Apology to Employees and Stakeholders

Huang said in a message to employees: "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

Addressing his colleagues, board, partners and shareholders, Huang said: "My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence."

Company and Political Reactions

Nvidia's Statement on Leadership

An Nvidia spokesperson said Huang is "committed to continuing to lead NVIDIA as CEO without interruption."

Congressional Interest

Top Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have called on Huang to brief Congress this month about the report.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Chris Thomas in Mexico City; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia has initiated an independent probe overseen by independent directors and outside counsel to investigate reported foreign intelligence ties involving CEO Jensen Huang. (investing.com)
  • U.S. intelligence reportedly believes Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive, was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security and had a romantic relationship with Jensen Huang. (ca.investing.com)
  • Top Republican lawmakers have requested a closed‑door briefing with Huang before Congress this month amid mounting national security concerns. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nvidia investigating its CEO Jensen Huang?
Nvidia is investigating CEO Jensen Huang after a media report alleged a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying for Beijing.
Was US national security or Nvidia's secrets compromised?
According to Nvidia's board, there is no reason to believe that US national security or the company's secrets were compromised.
Who is Alice Huang and what is her connection to Nvidia?
Alice Huang, a former executive of Megaspeed, is under investigation by US authorities for allegedly passing information to Beijing and helping China access AI chips from Nvidia.
How is Nvidia addressing the allegations?
Nvidia has initiated an independent investigation led by a committee of directors with outside counsel, and CEO Jensen Huang has pledged to cooperate.
Will Jensen Huang remain CEO during the investigation?
Yes, according to an Nvidia spokesperson, Huang is committed to continuing as CEO without interruption during the investigation.

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