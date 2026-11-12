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Nscale expects 14-fold revenue surge in amended IPO filing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nscale expects 14-fold revenue surge in amended IPO filing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Nscale Expects 1,344% Revenue Jump in Amended IPO Filing Backed by Nvidia

Nscale's Amended IPO Filing: Key Financial Highlights and Details

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nscale, a British cloud provider backed by chip giant Nvidia, amended its initial public offering filing on Thursday and said it expects revenue to jump 1,344% in the first nine months of the year.

Financial Performance Overview

Here are more details:

Revenue and Net Loss Figures

• The London-based company reported preliminary revenue of $307.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, compared with revenue of $21.3 million in the year-ago period

• But it expects net loss of $1.7 billion in the reported period, wider than the $433.3 million net loss a year ago

Filing Amendments and Reporting Periods

• Thursday's amendment to the filing revealed the preliminary numbers after adding up the July-September quarter

• The company had revealed financials for the first six months of the year when it initially filed for the IPO in September

IPO Process and Market Considerations

Listing Timeline and Offering Terms

• The company was considering delaying the listing until next year, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday

• Nscale did not reveal the terms of the offering on Thursday

Business Model and Services

• The ‌company provides infrastructure, including ⁠compute, power and data centers, as well as software for training and running AI models

Lead Underwriters and Listing Details

• Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering. Nscale ​plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol "NSCL"

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenue exploded from $21.3 million to $307.5 million year‑on‑year for the nine months through September 30, a roughly 14‑fold increase (1,344%) as revealed in the amended IPO filing.
  • Despite rapid growth, Nscale incurred a net loss of $1.7 billion in the same period—nearly four times wider than the $433.3 million loss in the prior year—underlining persistent unprofitability.
  • The IPO, led by Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley on the NYSE under ticker “NSCL”, comes after Nscale raised around $3.5 billion in pre‑IPO funding and boasts over $100 billion in contracted revenue, with major deals including $45 billion from Anthropic.

Frequently Asked Questions

What revenue growth does Nscale expect in its amended IPO filing?
Nscale expects its revenue to jump 1,344% in the first nine months of the year, reaching $307.5 million compared to $21.3 million a year ago.
What is Nscale’s net loss for the reported period?
Nscale expects a net loss of $1.7 billion for the nine months ended September 30, wider than its $433.3 million loss a year earlier.
Which banks are underwriting Nscale's IPO?
Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for Nscale’s IPO.
What products and services does Nscale offer?
Nscale provides cloud infrastructure such as compute, power, data centers, and software for training and running AI models.
On which stock exchange does Nscale plan to list, and under what symbol?
Nscale plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol 'NSCL.'

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