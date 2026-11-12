GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

US Justice Department Has Not Concluded Alice Huang Is a Chinese Spy

Justice Department Investigation into Alice Huang

Attorney General's Statement

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Thursday that the Justice Department has not yet reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman who had an affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was a Chinese spy.

FBI Involvement

Blanche told reporters at a press conference that "of course" the FBI was investigating reports that Alice Huang was working for the Chinese government. 

Media Coverage

(Reporting by Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Andrew Goudsward.)

Key Takeaways

  • Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed no conclusion has been reached by the Justice Department regarding Alice Huang’s alleged status as a Chinese spy, though the FBI is pursuing the matter. citeturn964119content
  • Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive, is suspected by U.S. intelligence of being recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to influence Nvidia’s chip sales, but evidence remains classified and under investigation. (investing.com)
  • Singapore has barred Huang from re-entry following its probe, and U.S. policymakers are demanding greater scrutiny of Nvidia and national security safeguards amid geopolitical tensions. (washingtonpost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the US Justice Department concluded that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy?
No, the US Justice Department has not reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.
Who confirmed the investigation into Alice Huang?
US Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the investigation at a press conference.
Is the FBI investigating Alice Huang’s alleged links to China?
Yes, the FBI is investigating claims that Alice Huang worked for the Chinese government.
What is Alice Huang's connection to Nvidia?
Alice Huang reportedly had an affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Tim Cook for Nvidia CEO? Trump and the world ponder who's next

Tim Cook for Nvidia CEO? Trump and the world ponder who's next

Image for Jensen Huang steps down: the hands-on kingmaker behind the AI boom

Jensen Huang steps down: the hands-on kingmaker behind the AI boom

Image for Retail buyers limit Nvidia stock rout

Retail buyers limit Nvidia stock rout

Image for Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say

Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say

Image for OpenAI, Google, Anthropic hit with lawsuit seeking halt to frontier AI development

OpenAI, Google, Anthropic hit with lawsuit seeking halt to frontier AI development

Image for Intesa criticises Italy for bank levies in 2027 budget, says ECB may intervene

Intesa criticises Italy for bank levies in 2027 budget, says ECB may intervene

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Trading Day: Weathering the Nvidia storm
Trading Day: Weathering the Nvidia storm
Image for Mike Ashley's Frasers tightens grip at Hugo Boss with new CEO pick
Mike Ashley's Frasers tightens grip at Hugo Boss with new CEO pick
Image for CTS Eventim profit dips as live entertainment revenue falls
CTS Eventim profit dips as live entertainment revenue falls
Image for Banco BPM says any Credit Agricole deal must adequately compensate shareholders
Banco BPM says any Credit Agricole deal must adequately compensate shareholders
Image for Belgian court sets aside Pfizer-linked seizure of Polish air traffic funds
Belgian court sets aside Pfizer-linked seizure of Polish air traffic funds
Image for Mercedes-Benz halts German investments as plant closures loom
Mercedes-Benz halts German investments as plant closures loom
Image for IMF monitoring AI developments, too early to say if AI reassessment underway
IMF monitoring AI developments, too early to say if AI reassessment underway
Image for Dutch court orders extra measures in Nexperia-Wingtech fight
Dutch court orders extra measures in Nexperia-Wingtech fight
Image for Stellantis CEO warns on rising costs, confirms Leapmotor cooperation on e-cars in Italy
Stellantis CEO warns on rising costs, confirms Leapmotor cooperation on e-cars in Italy
Image for From Financial Reporting to Business Decisions: Mike Milan Explains His F.I.X. Framework
From Financial Reporting to Business Decisions: Mike Milan Explains His F.I.X. Framework
Image for Factbox-Who is Harvey Jones, Nvidia's first-ever board chair?
Factbox-Who is Harvey Jones, Nvidia's first-ever board chair?
Image for Italy's tax hikes on financial sector raise uncertainty, hit 2026 earnings, central bank warns
Italy's tax hikes on financial sector raise uncertainty, hit 2026 earnings, central bank warns
View All Finance Posts