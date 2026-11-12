GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Jensen Huang steps down: the hands-on kingmaker behind the AI boom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Jensen Huang steps down: the hands-on kingmaker behind the AI boom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets AI leadership

Jensen Huang Resigns: Nvidia Faces New Era Amid AI Boom and Board Probe

Nvidia's Leadership Crisis and the Future of AI Innovation

By Aditya Soni

Nov 12 (Reuters) - As Jensen Huang used Nvidia's swelling cash pile to bankroll the AI boom, his involvement went far beyond writing checks.    

Huang's Hands-On Leadership and Industry Influence

The Nvidia CEO dug deep into startups' technology, helped them secure customers within his company and even joined fundraising calls to attract investors, according to startup founders, venture capitalists and a former Nvidia employee.

"We don't pick winners. We need to support everyone," Huang said on an episode of the "Dwarkesh" podcast in April. 

The 63-year-old brought the same intensity to running his roughly $4 trillion chip giant, overseeing some 60 direct reports and personally diving into problems across the company.

Shaping the AI Ecosystem

That hands-on approach helped make him one of the AI industry's most powerful figures, with influence stretching from Silicon Valley to Washington, where he forged close ties with President Donald Trump and helped shape US chip export policy.

It also made him one of the AI boom's great financiers with investments spanning AI cloud providers such as CoreWeave and Nebius and suppliers to the biggest labs.

The Scandal and Board Investigation

Until it all unraveled on Thursday.

Affairs and Board Response

First, reports emerged that Huang had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities identified as a spy for Beijing. Nvidia's board launched an investigation and Huang apologized for his actions: "There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

Further Revelations and Immediate Fallout

The crisis deepened on Wednesday after the New York Times reported Huang had a second affair, this time with an employee who directly reported to him. The board met later in the day and about 42 minutes before market open on Thursday, Nvidia announced Huang was out as CEO.

Implications for Nvidia and the AI Industry

The exit now raises questions about whether Nvidia and the AI ecosystem he helped build can thrive without him.

Leadership Transition and Potential Successors

"The bigger concern for me is not the next few quarters but the next decade," said Dan Sheehan, director of portfolio management at Telos Wealth Advisors. 

"To find someone who can not only manage an extraordinary business but also continue to innovate and anticipate where the industry is heading. That's a very different challenge." 

For now, Nvidia has named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO as it searches for a permanent successor, considering both internal and external candidates.

Along with Kress, Ian Buck, who manages hardware and software products as head of product for hyperscale AI, as well as Arm chief Rene Haas, are seen as potential candidates. 

Challenges Facing the Next CEO

Analysts say any successor will have to combine the technical expertise required to run a cutting-edge chipmaker with deep ties across the industry as well as in Washington, where Democrats now control both houses of Congress following a midterm sweep that included campaigns against data centers.

"In truth, (it) will be very challenging to find a single person to replace him, so while I expect only one CEO, we could see several high-level hires or promotions that take on different aspects of what Jensen did," said Bob O'Donnell, President and Chief Analyst, TECHnalysis Research.

The Enduring Legacy of Jensen Huang

Beyond the operational roles, analysts agree there is one aspect that will be much harder to replace - the cultural clout that made Huang the face of the AI boom, with so much influence that his mere mention of a company could move its shares.

"Nvidia has lost the man who helped create the AI revolution, but it hasn't lost the technology driving it," said Sheehan. "The next CEO inherits an extraordinary business, but also one of the hardest acts to follow in corporate history."

(Reporting by Aditya Soni, Deborah Sophia and Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru, Krystal Hu in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • The sudden exit of Huang, AI’s most influential figure, triggered a sharp sell‑off, wiping out hundreds of billions in market value and rattling global AI stocks (ca.investing.com).
  • Colette Kress, Nvidia’s CFO since 2013, brings deep financial acumen, investor credibility, and operational familiarity—though she lacks Huang’s engineering and innovation pedigree (investing.com).
  • The leadership vacuum raises long‑term concerns about Nvidia’s ability to maintain its technological edge and ecosystem influence without Huang’s unique vision and political capital (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jensen Huang step down as Nvidia CEO?
Jensen Huang resigned after reports of affairs and a board investigation into his conduct.
Who is the interim CEO of Nvidia after Jensen Huang?
Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been named interim CEO while Nvidia searches for a permanent successor.
How did Jensen Huang influence the AI industry?
Huang played a pivotal role by investing in AI startups, shaping chip export policy, and building key industry and government ties.
What challenges does Nvidia face following Huang's departure?
Nvidia must find a leader who can manage innovation, technical complexity, and industry relationships amid the AI boom.
Who are potential candidates to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s next CEO?
Potential candidates include Colette Kress, Ian Buck, and Arm chief Rene Haas, with both internal and external options being considered.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Retail buyers limit Nvidia stock rout

Retail buyers limit Nvidia stock rout

Image for Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say

Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say

Image for OpenAI, Google, Anthropic hit with lawsuit seeking halt to frontier AI development

OpenAI, Google, Anthropic hit with lawsuit seeking halt to frontier AI development

Image for Intesa criticises Italy for bank levies in 2027 budget, says ECB may intervene

Intesa criticises Italy for bank levies in 2027 budget, says ECB may intervene

Image for Mike Ashley's Frasers tightens grip at Hugo Boss with new CEO pick

Mike Ashley's Frasers tightens grip at Hugo Boss with new CEO pick

Image for CTS Eventim profit dips as live entertainment revenue falls

CTS Eventim profit dips as live entertainment revenue falls

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Tim Cook for Nvidia CEO? Trump and the world ponder who's next
Tim Cook for Nvidia CEO? Trump and the world ponder who's next
Image for Banco BPM says any Credit Agricole deal must adequately compensate shareholders
Banco BPM says any Credit Agricole deal must adequately compensate shareholders
Image for Belgian court sets aside Pfizer-linked seizure of Polish air traffic funds
Belgian court sets aside Pfizer-linked seizure of Polish air traffic funds
Image for Mercedes-Benz halts German investments as plant closures loom
Mercedes-Benz halts German investments as plant closures loom
Image for IMF monitoring AI developments, too early to say if AI reassessment underway
IMF monitoring AI developments, too early to say if AI reassessment underway
Image for Dutch court orders extra measures in Nexperia-Wingtech fight
Dutch court orders extra measures in Nexperia-Wingtech fight
Image for Stellantis CEO warns on rising costs, confirms Leapmotor cooperation on e-cars in Italy
Stellantis CEO warns on rising costs, confirms Leapmotor cooperation on e-cars in Italy
Image for From Financial Reporting to Business Decisions: Mike Milan Explains His F.I.X. Framework
From Financial Reporting to Business Decisions: Mike Milan Explains His F.I.X. Framework
Image for Factbox-Who is Harvey Jones, Nvidia's first-ever board chair?
Factbox-Who is Harvey Jones, Nvidia's first-ever board chair?
Image for Italy's tax hikes on financial sector raise uncertainty, hit 2026 earnings, central bank warns
Italy's tax hikes on financial sector raise uncertainty, hit 2026 earnings, central bank warns
Image for Islamic Crowdfunding and Funding for the Real Economy
Islamic Crowdfunding and Funding for the Real Economy
Image for Factbox-Who is Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress?
Factbox-Who is Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress?
View All Finance Posts