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Finance

Dsm-firmenich posts Q3 results slightly above expectations, raises growth outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings

Dsm-firmenich Q3 Earnings Top Expectations, Growth Outlook Raised

Third-Quarter Financial Results and Market Performance

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Dsm-firmenich reported third-quarter core profit a touch above market expectations on Wednesday, citing more contract wins, and raised its full-year growth outlook.

Company Overview and Market Significance

As a supplier to consumer goods, food and nutrition companies, including fragrance makers owned by LVMH and Kering, the company is seen as a barometer for demand, pricing and customer buying patterns across global markets.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were €482 million ($541.29 million), slightly above the company-provided consensus of €478 million
  • It now forecasts full-year growth of around 5%, up from previous 2-4%
  • Sales rose to €2.37 billion in the quarter, compared with a consensus forecast of €2.36 billion, while like-for-like sales increased 5%, against expectations for 4.7% growth
  • Perfumery & Beauty recorded like-for-like sales growth of 8%, compared with the 5.5% expected by analysts
Management Commentary and Outlook

• "Moving into the fourth quarter, business conditions remain supportive," CEO Dimitri de Vreeze said in a press release

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8905 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova and Lucie Barbier in Gdansk; editing by Izabela Niemiec)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA was €482 m (≈ $541 m), slightly above consensus of €478 m, with margin climbing to ~20.4% on a like‑for‑like basis (via.ritzau.dk).
  • Like‑for‑like sales rose 5%, slightly ahead of consensus (4.7%); perfumery & beauty led with 8% growth vs 5.5% expected (via.ritzau.dk).
  • Full‑year outlook upgraded: now forecasting ~5% LFL sales growth versus prior 2–4%, underpinned by strong Q3 momentum and sustained demand (via.ritzau.dk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Dsm-firmenich perform in Q3?
Dsm-firmenich posted core profit and sales slightly above market expectations, with adjusted EBITDA at €482 million and sales at €2.37 billion.
What is the updated full-year growth outlook for Dsm-firmenich?
The company raised its full-year growth outlook to around 5%, up from the previous forecast of 2-4%.
Which segment saw the highest sales growth?
The Perfumery & Beauty segment recorded like-for-like sales growth of 8%, notably higher than analyst expectations.
What factors contributed to Dsm-firmenich's improved results?
Improved results were attributed to more contract wins and robust demand across global markets.
What is Dsm-firmenich’s role in the global market?
Dsm-firmenich supplies consumer goods, food, and nutrition companies, acting as a barometer for global demand and pricing trends.

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