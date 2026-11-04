GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Electrolux halves planned Italy redundancies under revised industrial plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Electrolux halves planned Italy redundancies under revised industrial plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Electrolux Reduces Planned Job Cuts in Italy, Pledges €100 Million Investment

Electrolux’s Revised Restructuring Plan and Investment in Italy

Overview of the Agreement

ROME, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Appliance maker Electrolux has agreed with the Italian government and unions to nearly halve planned job cuts in the country and invest more than €100 million, the unions and the industry minister said.

Details of Job Cuts and Workforce Management

  • The Swedish group's revised plan now envisages a maximum of 918 redundancies among permanent staff over the next three years, from 1,719 initially unveiled in May
  • The departures will be managed on a voluntary basis with incentives, and will now exclude compulsory layoffs

Production Targets and Site Retention

  • The new strategy targets annual production of about 3.2 million units by the end of the plan in 2029, down from 3.6 million now, according to the Uilm trade union
  • The deal will keep production at all of Electrolux's Italian sites, including its kitchen hood-making facility in Cerreto d'Esi, near the city of Ancona, which the group initially planned to close, retaining all 149 staff there as the group seeks a new investor for the plant
Negotiation Process and Stakeholder Involvement
  • The deal struck after 30 hours of talks in Rome between the company, unions and government officials, will secure "long-term production prospects in Italy", the industry ministry said
  • Uilm said workers would vote on the deal in the coming days

Background and Industry Context

  • Electrolux announced the restructuring plan this year as it moves to boost competitiveness amid weak demand and pressure from lower-priced rivals
  • Electrolux was not immediately available for comment
Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Redundancies halved: 918 voluntary exits over three years, no compulsory layoffs, down from 1,719 initial cuts (repubblica.it)
  • Electrolux commits over €100 million for 2027‑2029, targeting production of ~3.2 million units annually by 2029 (down from 3.6 million) (repubblica.it)
  • Production preserved at all Italian plants, including Cerreto d’Esi (149 staff retained), pending re‑industrialization with social safety nets such as rotated CIGS (repubblica.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Electrolux jobs will be cut in Italy under the revised plan?
The revised plan cuts a maximum of 918 jobs among permanent staff, down from 1,719 initially announced.
Will there be compulsory layoffs at Electrolux's Italian sites?
No, all departures will be managed voluntarily with incentives and will exclude compulsory layoffs.
What investment is Electrolux making as part of the new industrial plan?
Electrolux has committed to investing more than €100 million in Italy.
What is the production target for Electrolux in Italy by the end of the plan?
Electrolux aims for annual production of about 3.2 million units in Italy by 2029.
Which Electrolux plant initially slated for closure will now remain open?
The Cerreto d'Esi kitchen hood-making facility will remain open, retaining all 149 staff as Electrolux seeks a new investor.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dsm-firmenich posts Q3 results slightly above expectations, raises growth outlook

Dsm-firmenich posts Q3 results slightly above expectations, raises growth outlook

Image for Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill beats forecasts as it battles Lilly

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill beats forecasts as it battles Lilly

Image for Continental raises 2026 outlook on tyre business strength

Continental raises 2026 outlook on tyre business strength

Image for BMW reports lower Q3 earnings as restructuring spells more pain towards end of year

BMW reports lower Q3 earnings as restructuring spells more pain towards end of year

Image for Barry Callebaut assumes higher cocoa prices as it guides for weaker profit outlook

Barry Callebaut assumes higher cocoa prices as it guides for weaker profit outlook

Image for Heidelberg Materials deepens cost cuts after forecast-beating Q3 results

Heidelberg Materials deepens cost cuts after forecast-beating Q3 results

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BP taps Shell's Emma Lewis to head downstream business
BP taps Shell's Emma Lewis to head downstream business
Image for UK's Barratt Redrow flags slower bookings after 12% decline in home completions
UK's Barratt Redrow flags slower bookings after 12% decline in home completions
Image for Crypto dips on Democrat midterm wins, Binance hack dent optimism 
Crypto dips on Democrat midterm wins, Binance hack dent optimism 
Image for India's IndiGo in talks with Embraer for 100 jets, sources say
India's IndiGo in talks with Embraer for 100 jets, sources say
Image for BMW warns on profit again as restructuring costs bite
BMW warns on profit again as restructuring costs bite
Image for Jeweller Pandora nudges up 2026 outlook helped by demand for novelties
Jeweller Pandora nudges up 2026 outlook helped by demand for novelties
Image for M&S profit rebounds from cyberattack but clothing drags on recovery
M&S profit rebounds from cyberattack but clothing drags on recovery
Image for Novo's CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen to leave company
Novo's CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen to leave company
Image for Bottler Coca-Cola HBC raises revenue outlook on pricing actions, strong demand
Bottler Coca-Cola HBC raises revenue outlook on pricing actions, strong demand
Image for Europe set to open lower as Democratic sweep fuels AI regulation fears
Europe set to open lower as Democratic sweep fuels AI regulation fears
Image for Fresenius lifts 2026 expectations after strong Q3
Fresenius lifts 2026 expectations after strong Q3
Image for Exclusive-Lindt investors seek board shake-up at chocolate maker after CEO ouster
Exclusive-Lindt investors seek board shake-up at chocolate maker after CEO ouster
View All Finance Posts