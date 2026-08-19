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North Korea's Kim Yo Jong denies Zelenskiy's claim on additional troops deployment - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea's Kim Yo Jong denies Zelenskiy's claim on additional troops deployment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Politics International Relations Defense Asia-Pacific Europe

Kim Yo Jong Rejects Claim North Korea Will Send 50,000 More Troops to Russia

North Korea Responds to Zelenskiy's Allegations and Ongoing Ukraine Crisis

By Heejin Kim and Brenda Goh

Denial of Troop Deployment Claims

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Wednesday denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's claim that Pyongyang plans to send up to 50,000 more troops to Russia to fight for its ally.

Kim Yo Jong, a top official in North Korea's ruling party, said in a statement published by state media KCNA that Zelenskiy's estimate was "groundless" and "a self-staged incident."

Background to Zelenskiy's Statement

Zelenskiy made his claim in a post on X this month, and he called on South Korea to provide ​support for his country's air defences.

North Korea's Position on the Ukraine Crisis

Kim Yo Jong said responsibility for the outbreak and for the prolongation of the Ukraine crisis lay entirely with the United States and the West.

Military Support to Russia

North Korea sent an estimated 14,000 soldiers to Russia's Kursk Region in 2024, under a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty agreed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's June 2024 visit to Pyongyang.

Weapons and Artillery Supplies

Pyongyang has also supplied Russia with millions of artillery and mortar rounds, ballistic missiles, long-range artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, according to Ukrainian and independent assessments.

US-North Korea Relations and Military Drills

Kim Yo Jong also said the United States' "hostile policy" towards North Korea hasn't changed despite President Donald Trump's order to substantially reduce U.S. participation in joint military drills with South Korea.

Comments on US-North Korea Leadership Relations

She said that while the relationship between the leaders of the United States and North Korea was "truly great," Washington was still carrying out the drills with Seoul and threatening the national security of Pyongyang.

Recent Communications Between Leaders

She added that she was unaware of any recent communications between the two countries' leaders. Trump said on Monday he had received a response from Kim after reducing the scale of the U.S. drills with Seoul and calling North Korea "unthreatening and respectful."

(Reporting by Heejin Kim and Brenda Goh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Kim Yo Jong dismissed Zelenskiy’s troop deployment estimate as a “self‑staged incident” and denied such plans per KCNA sources
  • Zelenskiy had warned of deployment of 30,000–50,000 North Korean troops and asked South Korea for air defence support amid intensifying Russian strikes (hani.co.kr)
  • South Korea is closely monitoring military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, amid existing deployments and arms transfers (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did North Korea confirm plans to send 50,000 more troops to Russia?
No, Kim Yo Jong denied Zelenskiy's claim and called it groundless.
What did Kim Yo Jong say about the Ukraine conflict?
She stated that responsibility for the Ukraine crisis lies with the United States and the West.
How many North Korean soldiers have been sent to Russia according to the article?
North Korea sent an estimated 14,000 soldiers to Russia's Kursk Region in 2024.
What kinds of military support has North Korea provided to Russia?
Pyongyang has supplied millions of artillery rounds, missiles, and rocket systems.
Did Kim Yo Jong comment on recent U.S.-North Korea communications?
She said she was unaware of any recent communications between the two countries' leaders.

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