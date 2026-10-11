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Nepal urges villagers to evacuate after flood triggered by landslide - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nepal urges villagers to evacuate after flood triggered by landslide

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 11, 2026

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Nepal Authorities Urge Evacuation After Landslide Triggers Severe Floods

Severe Flooding in Central Nepal Prompts Urgent Response

By Gopal Sharma

Floods Sweep Away Homes and Infrastructure

KATHMANDU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nepali authorities urged villagers on Sunday to move to safer places after a flood in a river in the central part of the country swept away several houses and infrastructure, but there were no reports of any casualties.

Landslide Blocks Budhi Gandaki River

A dry landslide in Chumnubri village in Gorkha district, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Kathmandu, blocked the Budhi Gandaki River, leading to downstream flooding, authorities said.

History of Flooding in the Region

The Budhi Gandaki is a tributary of the Trishuli River, downstream from another tributary where a glacier collapse caused a catastrophic flood in August that killed 1,457 people, with thousands still missing.

Evacuation and Rescue Efforts

"We have asked villagers living along the river banks downstream to evacuate and remain safe," said Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, the Gorkha district's most senior bureaucrat.

Mishra said about a dozen houses and two suspension bridges had been swept away, and a hydroelectric project camp was damaged by the flood.

Infrastructure Damage and Ongoing Risks

The flooded river carrying muddy sludge is rising and has washed away a highway bridge connecting Gorkha with the neighbouring Dhading district, said Dharam Raj Uprety, chief of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Rescue Operations and Safety Measures

The army rescued six people from Jagat who were facing the risk of a landslide, Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a social media post. Another 18 workers at the hydroelectric project that had its camp was damaged escaped to safety, Uprety said.

Authorities Issue Warnings and Monitor Situation

National disaster authorities alerted people living along the river in the Gorkha, Tanahun, Chitwan, East Nawalparasi and West Nawalparasi districts about the flood.

"Please help ensure that people in at-risk areas are moved to safe locations in time and assist search and rescue operations as needed," the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a social media post.

Officials said army and police rescue personnel had reached the area and were also monitoring the situation from a helicopter.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • A dry landslide near Chumnubri (Philim/Sirdibas area) blocked a tributary of the Budhi Gandaki River, and its sudden release caused a flash flood carrying silt, mud and debris downstream (kathmandupost.com)
  • The flood swept away more than 35 houses, two suspension footbridges and a steel bridge, and damaged a hydropower construction camp (english.onlinekhabar.com)
  • Authorities issued evacuation alerts for communities along the Budhi Gandaki–Trishuli corridor in Gorkha, Tanahun, Chitwan, and Nawalparasi districts, with army and police deployed for rescue and monitoring (kathmandupost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent flooding in central Nepal?
A dry landslide in Chumnubri village blocked the Budhi Gandaki River, leading to downstream flooding.
Which areas are affected by the Nepal flood and landslide?
The flood affected Gorkha district and prompted alerts for Gorkha, Tanahun, Chitwan, East Nawalparasi, and West Nawalparasi.
Have there been casualties reported in the Nepal landslide flood?
As of now, there have been no reports of casualties according to authorities.
What infrastructure was damaged by the Nepal landslide flood?
A dozen houses, two suspension bridges, a hydroelectric project camp, and a highway bridge were reported swept away or damaged.
How have the Nepalese authorities responded to the flood emergency?
Authorities urged evacuations, conducted rescues, and deployed army and police teams, including aerial monitoring.

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