GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russia's Yandex says data centre in Vladimir area shut down after drone attack - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russia's Yandex says data centre in Vladimir area shut down after drone attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Yandex Data Centre in Vladimir Region Shut Down After Drone Attack

Overview of Recent Drone Attacks on Yandex Data Centres

Details of the Vladimir Region Incident

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russian technology and AI company Yandex said on Sunday that its infrastructure had been damaged in a drone attack, resulting in the complete shutdown of its data centre in the Vladimir region.

No one was injured in the attack, but some of Yandex's services are currently unavailable to users, the company said.

Impact on Yandex Services

Service Disruptions

This is the third major data ​centre to have been taken out of action in the last few days.

Other Recent Attacks on Yandex Data Centres

Kaluga Region Strike

On Friday, Yandex, which is heavily involved in Russia's AI development and is sometimes called "Russia's Google", said its data centre in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow had been struck by Ukrainian drones and partly put out of action.

Sasovo Data Hub Shutdown

Supercomputers Affected

A day earlier, a Ukrainian attack shut down Yandex's data hub in Sasovo, southeast of Moscow, where two of the three supercomputers used to develop the company's AI ​model are housed.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gleb StolyarovEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks the third major Yandex data centre to be incapacitated in a four‑day span, following strikes on Sasovo (Oct 8) and Kaluga (Oct 9).
  • At Sasovo, a fire forced a full shutdown; the extent of damage to two supercomputers used for AI training remains under assessment. (investing.com)
  • Yandex operates five central data centres; with three now hit, the strain on its infrastructure is escalating, potentially affecting both consumer services and B2B cloud operations. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Yandex shut down its data centre in the Vladimir region?
Yandex shut down its data centre in the Vladimir region due to infrastructure damage from a drone attack.
Were there any injuries reported in the Yandex data centre attack?
No injuries were reported in the attack on Yandex's data centre.
How have Yandex's services been affected by the drone attacks?
Some of Yandex's services are currently unavailable to users following the attacks.
How many Yandex data centres have been affected by recent drone attacks?
Three major Yandex data centres have been taken out of action due to recent drone attacks.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for World Bank in talks with dozens of countries about crisis aid, Banga says

World Bank in talks with dozens of countries about crisis aid, Banga says

Image for Houthi strike on Saudi airport kills 12, worst attack on kingdom in a decade

Houthi strike on Saudi airport kills 12, worst attack on kingdom in a decade

Image for Trump calls for replacing Ukraine's Zelenskiy in tussle over diesel deal with Russia

Trump calls for replacing Ukraine's Zelenskiy in tussle over diesel deal with Russia

Image for WHO unsure what caused pneumonia that killed plague-lab worker in Russia

WHO unsure what caused pneumonia that killed plague-lab worker in Russia

Image for Soccer-Man United fans revive ticker taunt over Man City financial case

Soccer-Man United fans revive ticker taunt over Man City financial case

Image for Rosatom and Finland's Fennovoima claim different wins after tribunal ruling

Rosatom and Finland's Fennovoima claim different wins after tribunal ruling

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU's Irish presidency wants 8% cut to proposed 2028-2034 budget plan
EU's Irish presidency wants 8% cut to proposed 2028-2034 budget plan
Image for Three injured in Poland's third youth stabbing attack in four days
Three injured in Poland's third youth stabbing attack in four days
Image for Spanish lawyer Gonzalez Durantez launches centrist party for November election
Spanish lawyer Gonzalez Durantez launches centrist party for November election
Image for Neither Putin nor Trump wanted to hang up first, Kremlin aide says after 'very friendly' call
Neither Putin nor Trump wanted to hang up first, Kremlin aide says after 'very friendly' call
Image for Philips wins Dutch court battle with shareholders over recall
Philips wins Dutch court battle with shareholders over recall
Image for Major Saudi conferences to proceed, organisers say, despite deadly airport attack
Major Saudi conferences to proceed, organisers say, despite deadly airport attack
Image for Thailand prepares to host IMF-World Bank meetings
Thailand prepares to host IMF-World Bank meetings
Image for Trump says Russia to supply diesel to US and global markets
Trump says Russia to supply diesel to US and global markets
Image for Qualcomm and Arm jury to return next week after deliberations in contract dispute case
Qualcomm and Arm jury to return next week after deliberations in contract dispute case
Image for Stocks advance ahead of earnings, navigating still-high Treasury yields and oil prices
Stocks advance ahead of earnings, navigating still-high Treasury yields and oil prices
Image for Zelenskiy says letting Russia sell diesel to US is 'investment in war'
Zelenskiy says letting Russia sell diesel to US is 'investment in war'
Image for Oil prices settle higher as more production shut ahead of hurricane
Oil prices settle higher as more production shut ahead of hurricane
View All Finance Posts