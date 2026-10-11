GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Poland says police got information about possible attack on PM and defence minister - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Poland says police got information about possible attack on PM and defence minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Politics security Europe

Polish Police on Alert Over Reported Attack Threats to PM and Defence Minister

Security Concerns and Official Response

WARSAW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Polish police received information about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on X on Sunday.

Background: Recent Incidents Heighten Tensions

The announcement came as authorities in Poland have been on high alert following a wave of violence in schools that resulted in the death of a school caretaker on Thursday.

Government Actions and Statements

"Following information received by the Polish Police regarding a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwiński, and the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, Tomasz Siemoniak, have ordered action to be taken in this matter," spokesperson Karolina Galecka wrote.

Planned Security Meeting

"A meeting will be held today at 11:00 a.m. at the Internal Security Agency’s (ABW) Counter-Terrorism Centre."

(Reporting by Alan CharlishEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Authorities responded swiftly to intelligence about a potential attack on Poland’s top leaders, convening a counter‑terrorism meeting at 11:00 a.m. hosted by ABW
  • The heightened alert comes amid a disturbing wave of school violence—two stabbing incidents in two days, including one in which a school caretaker was killed—leading to arrests and nationwide school checks
  • This series of events underscores growing concerns over domestic security threats and the influence of online radicalisation in Poland

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Polish police on high alert?
Polish police are on high alert due to information received about a possible attack targeting Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.
Who received threats of a possible attack in Poland?
Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz reportedly received threats of a possible attack.
What prompted the security measures ordered by the Polish Interior Ministry?
The measures followed information about a possible attack and came after recent violence in Polish schools, including the death of a school caretaker.
Who ordered the response to the reported attack threat on Polish leaders?
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński and Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak ordered actions in response to the threat.
What actions are being taken by Polish authorities following the threat?
A meeting was scheduled at the Internal Security Agency’s Counter-Terrorism Centre to address the situation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for From theatre to streets, Gen Z protester Neha Bora a new face of India's youth unrest

From theatre to streets, Gen Z protester Neha Bora a new face of India's youth unrest

Image for Man dies after entering tiger enclosure at British zoo

Man dies after entering tiger enclosure at British zoo

Image for Spanish lawyer Gonzalez Durantez launches centrist party for November election

Spanish lawyer Gonzalez Durantez launches centrist party for November election

Image for Israeli strikes kill five people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes kill five people in Gaza, medics say

Image for Germany's firewall against the far-right AfD feels the heat

Germany's firewall against the far-right AfD feels the heat

Image for Trump says Norway has 'indelible stain' for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

Trump says Norway has 'indelible stain' for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Soccer-Man United fans revive ticker taunt over Man City financial case
Soccer-Man United fans revive ticker taunt over Man City financial case
Image for Germany sticks to Russia sanctions after Trump announcement on diesel
Germany sticks to Russia sanctions after Trump announcement on diesel
Image for French policing under scrutiny as student protest injuries mount
French policing under scrutiny as student protest injuries mount
Image for US-Ukraine-European negotiators meet in Miami as Trump announces diesel deal with Russia
US-Ukraine-European negotiators meet in Miami as Trump announces diesel deal with Russia
Image for Queen Camilla on the joy of reading despite king's laughter and her tears
Queen Camilla on the joy of reading despite king's laughter and her tears
Image for Kremlin says Putin in phone call with Trump downplays immediate Ukraine talks resumption
Kremlin says Putin in phone call with Trump downplays immediate Ukraine talks resumption
Image for Britain steps in to stop contentious Protestant parade in Northern Ireland
Britain steps in to stop contentious Protestant parade in Northern Ireland
Image for US imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court, hours after former judge wins Nobel
US imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court, hours after former judge wins Nobel
Image for Trump says Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel
Trump says Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel
Image for Moldova to change laws to produce arms for itself, parliament head says
Moldova to change laws to produce arms for itself, parliament head says
Image for Moroccan king says migration cooperation model with Spain hit limit
Moroccan king says migration cooperation model with Spain hit limit
Image for Two men arrested at UK airbase used by US released on bail
Two men arrested at UK airbase used by US released on bail
View All Headlines Posts