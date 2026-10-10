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Major Saudi conferences to proceed, organisers say, despite deadly airport attack - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Major Saudi conferences to proceed, organisers say, despite deadly airport attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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Major Saudi Investment Conferences Proceed with Heightened Security After Attack

Saudi Arabia Maintains Investment Event Schedule Amid Security Concerns

By Timour Azhari and Federico Maccioni

Impact of Missile Attacks on Riyadh

RIYADH/DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The organisers of two major Saudi energy and investment conferences said their events will go ahead this month and reassured visitors on security, after missile attacks on Riyadh's airport left four people dead and an airliner heavily damaged this week. 

The attacks led to widespread flight disruptions, with people taking land routes or circuitous alternative flights. The UK, France and Germany have warned their citizens to avoid Riyadh.

Continued Commitment to Global Events

Riyadh is sticking to plans to convene global events and trying to draw in investment even amid escalating war with the Iran-backed Houthis in neighbouring Yemen that has seen the kingdom attacked dozens of times over the past weeks. 

World Petroleum Congress

Organisers of the World Petroleum Congress, set to host top global oil executives and policymakers from Sunday to Thursday, said it would proceed as planned with foreign leaders and ministers in attendance, an email sent to delegates said. 

"Your comfort is our priority," it said, noting that alternative routes to Riyadh, including via a four-hour drive from Dammam on the kingdom's eastern coast, were available. 

International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting

Italian Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin on Friday said he would not fly to Riyadh for the International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting, an event on WPC's sidelines, but would participate via video link.

Future Investment Initiative

The Future Investment Initiative, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom's flagship investment conference a decade ago, would also proceed as planned from October 26-29, organisers said. 

"Safety and well-being remain our highest priority," a statement attributed to FII CEO Maha Al Saud said.

"Comprehensive security measures will be in place at Riyadh's airports, our conference venues and official hotels, with coordinated arrangements for participants' transportation," it said. 

Chief executives of some of the world's biggest financial institutions such as JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Citi's Jane Fraser were on the list of expected attendees. Citi and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Regional Security and Airline Responses

The Houthis have said airliners should avoid Saudi airspace, declaring it a zone of military operations after the Saudi-backed Yemeni government launched an offensive against the group earlier this month. 

Germany's Lufthansa has suspended Riyadh flights through October 16 while Gulf carriers Etihad Airways and Flydubai have cancelled flights to and from the Saudi capital scheduled for October 10.

Saudi Arabia has responded to Houthi attacks with a wave of strikes on missile launcher sites, vowing to protect the kingdom, and says it has intercepted many ballistic missiles fired by the group. 

(Reporting by Timour Azhari and Federico Maccioni; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Major global energy and investment conferences in Riyadh are proceeding amid elevated security concerns
  • Organisers offer alternative access routes such as a four‑hour drive from Dammam and video‑link participation for some ministers
  • Houthi missile strikes on King Khalid Airport killed three Saudi nationals and damaged a Saudia airliner, though airport operations have largely resumed

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the major Saudi investment and energy conferences proceed as planned?
Yes, both the World Petroleum Congress and the Future Investment Initiative will proceed as scheduled despite the recent Riyadh airport attack.
What security measures are organisers implementing for the conferences?
Organisers have assured that comprehensive security measures will be in place at Riyadh's airports, venues, and official hotels, with coordinated transport arrangements.
How have the airport attacks affected travel to Riyadh?
The attacks caused widespread flight disruptions, with some airlines suspending Riyadh flights and attendees advised to consider alternative travel routes such as driving from Dammam.
Are international leaders and executives still expected to attend the events?
Top global oil executives, financial institution chiefs, and some foreign ministers are still expected, though a few, like Italy's energy minister, will attend virtually.
How has the ongoing conflict with the Houthis impacted event planning in Riyadh?
Despite repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, event organisers and the government are continuing with global events while reinforcing security and advising caution.

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