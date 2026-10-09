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Zelenskiy says letting Russia sell diesel to US is 'investment in war' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says letting Russia sell diesel to US is 'investment in war'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics

Zelenskiy Condemns US-Russia Diesel Deal, Calling It an 'Investment in War'

US-Russia Diesel Accord Draws Criticism from Ukraine

Zelenskiy's Response to the Diesel Deal

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised an accord on Friday between the US and Russia allowing Moscow to provide the US with diesel, calling it "an investment in a war that must be ended."

Ukrainian Delegation's Visit to the US

He dismissed the accord, which was announced while a Ukrainian delegation was in the US to discuss how to seek a resolution of the war with Russia, as "a weak decision on the part of strong partners".

Zelenskiy's Statement on Social Media

"Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world," Zelenskiy wrote on the X social media platform.

Concerns Over Russia's Use of Diesel Revenue

"Russia will 'repay' the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis," Zelenskiy said.

US Perspective on the Diesel Agreement

Trump's Announcement and Priorities

Trump said in a post on social media that he had agreed in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would immediately supply diesel to the US and global marketplace. Trump said lower prices for Americans "is my Greatest Priority".

Potential Impact and Further Reactions

Zelenskiy's Concerns About Undermining Peace Efforts

Zelenskiy, speaking to reporters later on WhatsApp, said the accord would provide Moscow with additional funds to wage war and undermine any attempts to work towards a settlement.

Comments on Partnership and Fairness

"I believe our team is simply being used as a front. And that is certainly not fair, nor is it how partners should treat each other," he said. "In my view, it is a weak decision on the part of strong partners."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Mark Porter and Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy Warns Diesel Deal Empowers Russian War Machine — The Ukrainian leader denounced the agreement allowing Russia to ship diesel to the US, arguing it bankrolls Moscow’s aggression and prolongs conflict (marketscreener.com).
  • Ukraine-U.S. Tensions Escalate Amid Fuel Politics — While the US frames the deal as a price relief move ahead of November midterms, Zelenskiy calls it unjust and counterproductive to de‑escalation efforts (axios.com).
  • Energy Supply vs. Geopolitics — With global diesel shortages driving prices above $6 a gallon, the US faces pressure to secure fuel; Zelenskiy counters that supplying Russia strengthens its war economy rather than aiding diplomacy (themoscowtimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Zelenskiy criticise the US-Russia diesel agreement?
Zelenskiy believes the agreement helps fund Russia's war efforts and undermines peace efforts.
What was the main concern raised by Zelenskiy regarding the diesel accord?
He said the funds from diesel sales give Moscow more resources to continue the war.
How did Zelenskiy describe the decision to allow Russian diesel exports?
He called it 'a weak decision on the part of strong partners' and claimed it would prolong the conflict.
What did Trump say about the US-Russia diesel deal?
Trump stated that lower prices for Americans is his greatest priority, justifying the deal.
How does Zelenskiy feel about Ukraine's role in the US-Russia talks?
He feels Ukraine is being used as a front and not treated fairly by its partners.

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