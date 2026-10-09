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Finance

UAE says Omani flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Tel Aviv flight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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UAE: Omani Flydubai Co-Pilot Plotted Suicide Attack on Tel Aviv Flight

Details of the Attempted Suicide Attack on Flydubai Flight

By Yasmine Ghania, Enas Alashray and Federico Maccioni

Incident Overview

DUBAI/CAIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - An Omani flydubai co-pilot had intended to seize a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight and crash it into a terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion airport on September 30 in a suicide attack before he was thwarted by his fellow pilot, the UAE attorney general said on Friday, according to the state news agency.

Official Statements and Investigation Findings

The statement by Attorney General Hamad Saif al Shamsi did not appear to implicate flydubai in any wrongdoing, and contained the most detailed account yet from prosecutors about what happened. Flydubai was not immediately available for comment.

Inspiration and Preparation

The plan was inspired by the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US, UAE public prosecutors think as a result of their criminal investigation launched on October 1.

It found the suspect had used two previous flights to Tel Aviv to "familiarise himself with the flight route and the airport", the state news agency WAM reported. It is the first public confirmation of the co-pilot's 9/11 inspiration.

Flight Details and Aftermath

The incident caused the jet to plunge 16,000 feet (4,900 meters) in 30 seconds.

Suspect's Background

Al Shamsi said the suspect had previously worked for several airlines in different countries, including Oman Air and Royal Air Maroc, before joining flydubai in January 2026.

International Response

Saudi Arabia has launched a separate safety investigation into flight FZ1073's incident, sources told Reuters. The aircraft was in Saudi airspace when the Omani co-pilot attacked the aircraft's captain with a crash axe, typically kept in the cockpit for use during emergencies.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray, Yasmine Ghania, Federico Maccioni; Writing by Rod Nickel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • UAE Attorney‑General Hamad Saif al Shamsi confirmed the Omani co‑pilot planned to hijack the flight and crash it into Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion terminal, inspired by the September 11 attacks. (en.aletihad.ae)
  • The co‑pilot attacked the captain with a crash axe mid‑flight, causing the jet to plunge ~16,000 ft (~4,900 m) in roughly 30 seconds before being diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely and both pilots received medical care. (lemonde.fr)
  • Saudi Arabia has launched a safety investigation into the emergency landing of flight FZ1073, while UAE prosecutors continue their probe; Israeli leaders have pointed to the co‑pilot’s recent radicalization as a contributing motive. (saudigazette.com.sa)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Omani flydubai co-pilot attempt on the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight?
The Omani co-pilot intended to seize control of the aircraft and crash it into a terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion airport in a suicide attack.
How was the suicide attack plot on the flydubai flight thwarted?
The attack was prevented by the co-pilot's fellow pilot, who intervened during the incident.
What inspired the co-pilot's planned attack on the Tel Aviv flight?
The UAE public prosecutors believe the plan was inspired by the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.
Were there any previous warning signs before the incident?
The suspect used two earlier flights to Tel Aviv to familiarize himself with the route and airport, according to investigators.
Is flydubai implicated in any wrongdoing regarding the incident?
The UAE attorney general's statement did not implicate flydubai in any wrongdoing.

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