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Dental firm vVardis reveals revenue surge in US IPO filing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dental firm vVardis reveals revenue surge in US IPO filing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Dental Firm vVardis Reports Major Revenue Increase in US IPO Filing

vVardis US IPO Filing: Key Financials and Market Context

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Dental firm vVardis on Friday revealed a more than threefold rise in first-half revenue in its filing for an initial public offering in the US.

Financial Performance Overview

First-Half 2026 Results

• The Zug, Switzerland-based company had a net loss of $27.8 million on revenue of $28.6 million for the six months ended June 30 2026, compared to a net loss of $32.1 million on revenue of $9.1 million, a year ago.

Company Background and Business Model

Founders and Innovations

• vVardis, founded by dentists and sisters Haley Abivardi and Goly Abivardi, develops non-invasive treatments for early-stage cavities.

Market Presence

• vVardis said its products had been sold to more than 20,000 of the roughly 110,000 general dental practices in the United States as of June 30.

IPO Market Environment

Current IPO Trends

• The filing comes as the US IPO market remains selective after a strong start to the year, with investors scrutinizing valuations more closely.

• However, analysts say healthcare and pharmaceutical companies have remained largely insulated from broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

Other Recent IPO Filings

• Medical device maker Centinel Spine also filed for an IPO on Wednesday.

IPO Details and Use of Proceeds

Investors and Underwriters

• It counts healthcare investor OrbiMed, Heartland Dental and affiliates of Apollo Global Management among its backers.

• Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, William Blair, UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities, Apollo Global Securities are the underwriters for the offering.

Planned Use of Funds

• It plans to use IPO proceeds for purposes that include working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

• It plans to list its shares on NYSE under the symbol "VVVV".

(Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenue up over 200 % year‑on‑year to $28.6 million in H1 2026, versus $9.1 million in H1 2025; net loss narrowed to $27.8 million from $32.1 million (uk.investing.com)
  • Flagship product Curodont—a drill‑free, peptide‑based early cavity treatment—has been sold to over 20,000 US dental practices, treating millions of teeth (uk.investing.com)
  • vVardis was valued at over $1 billion in April 2026 after Apollo’s minority investment; IPO underwriters include Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, planning NYSE listing under ticker VVVV (uk.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What revenue did vVardis report in its US IPO filing?
vVardis reported $28.6 million in revenue for the first half of 2026, up from $9.1 million the previous year.
What is vVardis' net loss for the first half of 2026?
vVardis posted a net loss of $27.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026.
Who are the major backers of vVardis?
Major backers include OrbiMed, Heartland Dental, and affiliates of Apollo Global Management.
Where will vVardis list its shares after the IPO?
vVardis plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'VVVV'.
How many US dental practices have purchased vVardis products?
More than 20,000 of the roughly 110,000 general dental practices in the US have bought vVardis products.

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