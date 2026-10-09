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Pennsylvania says GSK to invest more than $800 million in biopharma hub, create 300 jobs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pennsylvania says GSK to invest more than $800 million in biopharma hub, create 300 jobs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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GSK to Invest Over $800 Million in Pennsylvania Biopharma Hub, Create 300 Jobs

GSK’s Major Expansion in Pennsylvania

Overview of the Investment

Oct 9 (Reuters) - GSK will invest more than $800 million to expand its Upper Merion, Pennsylvania site into a new biopharmaceutical manufacturing and research hub, creating more than 300 jobs over the next five years, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's office said on Friday.

Key Features of the New Biopharma Hub

  • The investment will establish a site that combines drug manufacturing, research and development, quality testing and digital operations in Montgomery County.
  • GSK said construction is planned to begin in 2027 and the project will support both clinical and commercial production of biologic medicines.
  • The expansion is expected to create more than 300 new jobs and retain about 4,500 existing full-time jobs in Pennsylvania.
  • The company said the project will include a new commercial-scale biologics manufacturing facility, a research pilot plant and a centralized quality-control laboratory.
Economic Impact and Incentives
  • Pennsylvania officials said GSK will be eligible for state manufacturing tax incentives tied to the investment.
  • The Upper Merion expansion and GSK's previously announced Lancaster County facility project together represent nearly $1.7 billion of planned investment in Pennsylvania, according to state officials.
  • GSK, whose U.S. headquarters is in Philadelphia, said the expansion will help accelerate the development and supply of future medicines.
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • GSK’s $800M-plus expansion in Upper Merion expands capabilities across manufacturing, R&D, QC and digital operations and is part of a broader $1.7B investment in PA alongside Lancaster project.
  • The project supports both clinical and commercial biologic production, with construction slated for 2027, and helps retain more than 4,500 existing Pennsylvania full‑time jobs.
  • State incentives—including manufacturing tax credits—and prior GSK investments in Lancaster contribute to reinforcing Pennsylvania’s life‑sciences leadership.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GSK investing in Pennsylvania?
GSK is investing over $800 million to expand its Upper Merion site into a new biopharmaceutical manufacturing and research hub.
How many jobs will GSK's investment create in Pennsylvania?
The expansion is expected to create over 300 new jobs and retain about 4,500 existing full-time jobs in Pennsylvania.
What facilities will be included in GSK's Upper Merion expansion?
The project includes a new commercial-scale biologics manufacturing facility, a research pilot plant, and a centralized quality-control laboratory.
When is construction expected to begin for GSK's biopharma hub?
Construction for the Upper Merion biopharma hub is planned to begin in 2027.
What incentives is GSK eligible for with this investment?
GSK will be eligible for state manufacturing tax incentives tied to this investment in Pennsylvania.

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