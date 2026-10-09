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Finance

Unipol gets ECB, Bank of Italy nod for de facto control of BPER Banca

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Unipol Secures ECB and Bank of Italy Approval for BPER Banca Control

Regulatory Approvals and Strategic Plans for BPER Banca

ECB and Bank of Italy Grant Authorisations

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday the European Central Bank and the Bank of Italy had granted it authorisations to exceed 20% of BPER Banca and thereby acquire de facto control of Italy's fifth-largest bank.

Unipol's Future Stake and Expansion Strategy

Plans for BPER Banca and MPS Assets

Unipol aims to hold more than 30% of a future banking group combining BPER Banca and assets carved out of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), with scope to increase that stake over time, its chief executive said in August.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Unipol obtained regulatory consent from the European Central Bank and Bank of Italy to exceed the 20% threshold in BPER Banca, effectively granting de facto control (agcm.it).
  • The insurer aims to hold over 30% of the merged entity combining BPER and MPS carve‑out assets, with further increases depending on its capital generation (live.euronext.com).
  • Through a combination of direct shareholding (~19.98%), derivative exposure (~4.97%), and future acquisitions, Unipol could raise its control over BPER toward ~40%, leveraging governance influence in future shareholder meetings (financialfilings.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What approval did Unipol receive regarding BPER Banca?
Unipol received authorisation from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Italy to acquire de facto control by exceeding 20% of BPER Banca.
How much of BPER Banca does Unipol aim to control?
Unipol aims to hold more than 30% of a future banking group involving BPER Banca and assets from Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
Who reported and edited the news about Unipol's acquisition?
The news was reported by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona and edited by Chris Reese.
Which banks are involved in the Unipol and BPER Banca deal?
The deal involves BPER Banca and assets carved out of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS).

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