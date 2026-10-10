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Thailand prepares to host IMF-World Bank meetings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thailand prepares to host IMF-World Bank meetings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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Thailand Gears Up for IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok October 2024

Thailand's Preparations and Key Details for the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings

Event Overview

BANGKOK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Thailand is preparing to host the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok from October 12–18, bringing together more than 15,000 participants from 191 countries, including central bank governors, economic policymakers and business leaders, for discussions on the world economy.

Logistics and Public Measures

Work-from-Home and Public Holidays

•  To ease traffic, Bangkok government offices will work from home on October 12, 14 and 15, while October 13 is an existing public holiday and October 16 has been declared a special government and bank holiday, with private companies and state enterprises asked to consider suitable arrangements.

Security Arrangements

• Security has been tightened at the meeting venue in central Bangkok and 21 official hotels, according to the authorities.

Tourist Police Involvement

•  About 500 Tourist Police officers will also help secure the venue, delegate hotels and tourist attractions through undercover deployments, patrols, drones and motorcade escorts coordinated with around 39 embassies, Tourist Police Bureau Commissioner Phongsiam Meekhanthong said.

International Participation

Visiting Dignitaries

•  Visiting leaders include Swiss President Guy Parmelin, making the first official visit to Thailand by a Swiss president in 22 years, and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Thai Foreign Ministry said.

Economic and Environmental Impact

Economic Benefits

•  Participants’ spending could generate 1.05–2.25 billion baht for the Thai economy, according to the Thai Finance Ministry.

Green Initiatives

• More than 320 electric vehicles will serve participants to cut carbon emissions, the Thai Finance Ministry said.

Weather Advisory

• Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces on October 10–11, potentially causing localised flooding, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration warned. This comes after parts of the city flooded two weeks ago following 320 mm (12.6 inches) of rain over three days.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Napat WesshasartarEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • The Annual Meetings will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center with the theme 'Thailand’s New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience.' (imf.org)
  • Bangkok authorities have implemented work‑from‑home days, additional holidays, tightened security, shuttle services, and eco-friendly transport to manage traffic and safety. (thailand.prd.go.th)
  • High-profile attendees include Swiss President Guy Parmelin—his first trip to Thailand in 22 years—and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (thailand.prd.go.th)
  • Preparations emphasize cultural showcasing, inclusive digital finance initiatives like SIDF and the Bangkok Blueprint, and meticulous logistical planning. (am2026thailand.go.th)
  • Heavy rain and flood risks from recent 300 mm+ downpours raise concerns ahead of the October 12 start. (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings taking place in Bangkok?
The IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings will be held in Bangkok from October 12 to 18, 2024.
How many participants are expected at the meetings?
Over 15,000 participants from 191 countries are expected, including central bank governors, policymakers, and business leaders.
What measures are being taken for security during the meetings?
Security has been tightened at the meeting venue and 21 official hotels, with about 500 Tourist Police officers and support from around 39 embassies.
Which notable leaders will attend the meetings?
Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will attend, with Parmelin making the first official Swiss presidential visit to Thailand in 22 years.
What is the expected economic impact for Thailand?
Participants’ spending is expected to generate between 1.05 and 2.25 billion baht for the Thai economy.

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