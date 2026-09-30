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Long-unseen works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Monet estimated at $450 million before auction - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Long-unseen works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Monet estimated at $450 million before auction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Van Gogh, Cezanne & Monet Artworks Expected to Reach $450M at Auction

Historic Art Collection Set for Record-Breaking Auction

By Francesca Halliwell

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A collection of 12 long-unseen paintings, including works by Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cezanne and Claude Monet, is expected to fetch around $450 million when it goes on sale in New York in November.

Unveiling the Masterpieces

Five of the paintings were unveiled at Sotheby's in London on Wednesday, including Cezanne's "Arlequin" and Monet’s "Le Jardin des Tuileries".

Digital Showcases and Global Exhibitions

The rest of the collection is currently being showcased digitally, including Van Gogh's "Chataigniers en fleurs", which is estimated to be worth about $180 million. Some of the paintings will travel to galleries worldwide ahead of the New York sale on November 18.

Expert Insights and Auction Expectations

It is "amongst the most valuable collections ever offered at auction," said Helena Newman, Chairman of Sotheby's Europe, adding that the pieces by Cezanne and Van Gogh are expected to achieve record prices.

Van Gogh’s Masterpiece: A Rare Discovery

She said in an interview that Van Gogh’s masterpiece is "an incredibly exciting revelation and discovery," painted at the end of his life in Auvers-sur-Oise, just after he was released from the psychiatric asylum in Saint-Remy-de-Provence.

"It is exploding with positivity and joy and exuberance. Of course, we know from the history of what is to come, that it is just three months before his untimely death," added Newman, who is also Chairman of Impressionist and Modern Art Worldwide.

Record Prices Expected

Cezanne’s "Arlequin" and Its Significance

Cezanne's "Arlequin" is one of a rare series of Harlequin paintings created between 1888 and 1890. Unseen in public since 1975, the work is estimated to sell for around $120 million.

The Last "Arlequin" in Private Hands

"The other three ('Arlequin' versions) are all in museums now, so this is the only example left in private hands," Newman said. The piece "set the scene of artists like Picasso who will continue with the Harlequin subject well into the 20th century," she added.

The auction house expects "Arlequin" to set a new auction record for the artist in November. Cezanne's current record is held by "Les Joueurs de cartes", now in Qatar's national collection, which was reportedly acquired in 2011 for $250 million, then the highest known price paid for a work of art.

Origins and Rarity of the Collection

Most of the collection's paintings were acquired in London in the 1970s by Carlos Pedro Blaquier and Nelly Blaquier de Arrieta. According to Newman, the collection is not widely known by the public.

"Many of these works have not been seen on exhibition for 50 years or so or more, so its appearance now is a real revelation," she said, adding she expects the collection sale to be historic. 

A Legendary Opportunity for Collectors

"It will be looked forward to and then looked back to in years to come as one of the legendary collections," Newman said. "One of really the last moments to buy great museum-quality examples by these key artists of Impressionist and Modern art."

($1 = £0.75)

(Reporting by Francesca Halliwell; Editing by Jonathan Spicer )

Key Takeaways

  • The collection includes Van Gogh’s Châtaigniers en fleurs, estimated at $180 million, potentially setting a new auction record for the artist (ocula.com).
  • Cézanne’s Arlequin, unseen publicly since 1975 and the only privately held example from its series, is estimated at $120 million (infobae.com).
  • The collection was assembled in London in the 1970s by the Argentine Blaquier‑Arrieta family and includes masterpieces rarely exhibited for over 50 years (ocula.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the auction of the Van Gogh, Cezanne, and Monet works taking place?
The auction will take place in New York at Sotheby's on November 18.
How much is the entire collection of unseen artworks expected to sell for?
The 12-painting collection is estimated to fetch around $450 million.
Which specific paintings are included in the Sotheby's auction?
Included are Cezanne's 'Arlequin', Monet's 'Le Jardin des Tuileries', and Van Gogh's 'Chataigniers en fleurs', among others.
Why are the artworks considered significant for collectors and the art market?
Many paintings have not been seen publicly for about 50 years and are expected to set new auction records for the artists.
Who acquired most of the collection and when?
Carlos Pedro Blaquier and Nelly Blaquier de Arrieta acquired most of the paintings in London in the 1970s.

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