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ElevenLabs' valuation doubles to $22 billion on surging AI voice-agent demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ElevenLabs' valuation doubles to $22 billion on surging AI voice-agent demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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ElevenLabs Doubles Valuation to $22B on Growing AI Voice Agent Demand

ElevenLabs' Latest Valuation and Market Impact

Employee Tender Offer and Investor Participation

Sept 30 (Reuters) - ElevenLabs said on Wednesday it had completed a $300 million employee tender offer valuing the AI voice generation startup at $22 billion, twice the valuation it secured in its February funding round.

The tender was led by Wellington and T. Rowe Price, with participation from existing backers such as Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed, and new investors including EQT and Goldman Sachs.

Understanding Tender Offers in Startup Financing

Unlike a conventional fundraising round, a tender offer allows employees and existing shareholders to sell their stocks to investors, providing liquidity without necessarily raising new capital.

AI Agents: The New Frontier in Investment

Some of the biggest AI investments have gone to developers of AI agents, as businesses increasingly adopt the technology to automate customer service and routine back-office tasks.

Major Technology Companies Enter the AI Agent Market

The growing adoption has also drawn major technology companies into the market, with Meta Platforms expanding its personal AI agent Muse to small businesses.

About ElevenLabs and Its Technology

Company Background and Founders

Founded in 2022 by Piotr Dabkowski and CEO Mati Staniszewski, London-based ElevenLabs develops AI voice tools, including technology that converts text into speech.

Usage Growth and Capabilities

ElevenLabs said its agents now handle more than 15 million conversations each week, three times the level in February, performing tasks such as processing refunds, renewing insurance policies and booking appointments.

Enterprise and Government Adoption

"We're already seeing rapid adoption of expressive voice agents by enterprises and governments, who are deploying them in service of consumers and citizens," co-founder and CEO Mati Staniszewski said.

Multilingual Support and Reach

Its models can speak, listen and translate in more than 90 languages used by over 5.5 billion people, according to the company.

Previous Funding and Valuation History

The company was valued at $11 billion after raising $500 million in a Series D funding round in February.

(Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • ElevenLabs’ valuation has doubled to $22B following a $300M tender offer, underscoring explosive growth in AI voice-agent demand.
  • Earlier in February 2026, the company raised $500M in a Series D round at an $11B valuation—more than triple its January 2025 valuation (investing.com).
  • The tender was led by Wellington and T. Rowe Price, joined by existing backers (Andreessen‑Horowitz, Lightspeed) and new investors (EQT, Goldman Sachs), offering employees liquidity without new capital infusion (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new valuation of ElevenLabs?
ElevenLabs is now valued at $22 billion after completing a $300 million employee tender offer.
Who led the recent ElevenLabs tender offer?
The tender offer was led by Wellington and T. Rowe Price, with support from existing and new investors.
What does ElevenLabs specialize in?
ElevenLabs develops AI voice tools, including text-to-speech and multilingual voice agents for enterprises.
How many conversations do ElevenLabs agents handle weekly?
ElevenLabs agents handle more than 15 million conversations each week.
When was ElevenLabs founded and by whom?
ElevenLabs was founded in 2022 by Piotr Dabkowski and CEO Mati Staniszewski.

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